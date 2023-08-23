What time will SpaceX launch the Crew-7 astronauts for NASA on Aug. 25?

four astronauts standing in a row in white spacesuits and smiling. a line drawing of a rocket is partially visible behind them

Four astronauts from four countries are about to make a long journey in space.

The SpaceX Crew-7 mission will launch to the International Space Station no earlier than Friday (Aug. 25) at 3:49 a.m. EDT (0749 GMT) with four astronauts onboard. The launch timing may change due to weather or technical factors.

You can watch the broadcast live on NASA's YouTube channel starting Thursday (Aug. 24) at 11:45 p.m. EDT (0345 GMT Friday, Aug. 25). Video will continue until the SpaceX Crew Dragon reaches orbit.

Crew-7 includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.

What time is the Crew-7 launch with 4 astronauts?

The astronauts on NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission include, from left, Konstantin Borisov (Roscosmos), Andreas Mogensen (European Space Agency), Jasmin Moghbeli (NASA), and Satoshi Furukawa (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency). (Image credit: SpaceX)

NASA plans to run the broadcast live on the agency's YouTube channel starting Thursday (Aug. 24) at 11:45 p.m. EDT (0345 GMT Friday, Aug. 25). The broadcast will continue until the Crew Dragon is inserted in Earth's orbit.

While video will cease after that, the audio will continue on this NASA YouTube channel up to the ISS docking. Then video will resume on the main NASA YouTube channel around 12:15 a.m. EDT (0415 GMT) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Again, this timing may change depending on how the mission is going.

four astronauts in spacesuits inside a tower hallway. there are windows on each side that show black night in the view

Can I watch the Crew-7 launch online?

You can watch the broadcast live on NASA's YouTube channel, also visible above this article, starting Thursday (Aug. 24) at 11:45 p.m. EDT (0345 GMT Friday, Aug. 25).

The exact broadcast length is not known at this time, as it depends on the mission and its progress. Things can change rapidly, but we'll keep you posted about major milestones.

four astronauts in white spacesuits sit inside a spacecraft capsule

Who is riding onboard Crew-7?

Four astronauts will ride aboard Crew-7 and each one of them comes from a different country.

The group includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.

Moghbeli and Borisov are both on their first flights, which will see Moghbeli become the second Iranian-American in space after first female space tourist Anousheh Ansari. (Ansari visited the ISS herself in 2006.) Mogensen and Furukawa have both been to space one time each, also staying on the ISS.