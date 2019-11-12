'Time to stand up:' Undocumented immigrants who chose careers in the law await Supreme Court's ruling

WASHINGTON – When the Supreme Court considers the plight this week of nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, one of them plans to be seated at the defense table.

Luis Cortes Romero, who arrived in the country at the tender age of 1 three decades ago, is an immigration lawyer. He's also among the immigrants who could be deported by the Trump administration if it wins its effort to have the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program declared unlawful.

Cortes' rapid rise in the legal profession may be unusual, but he's not alone among DACA recipients. Others are prosecutors and defense lawyers, paralegals and law students, even plaintiffs in the three cases being heard Tuesday. Their experiences in a country that denies them a path to citizenship have led them to the law – literally.

“It affects your life so much that you become obsessed with how to fix it," says Cortes, 31, a partner at the Immigrant Advocacy & Litigation Center in Washington State. "Being a DACA recipient and being so desperate for an answer really has me entrenched.”

Dozens of DACA recipients and supporters marched through lower Manhattan in late October as they began a 16-day walk from New York City to Washington, D.C. The march will end at the Supreme Court shortly before the court hears a case that could determine whether DACA recipients will be able to stay in the United States or face deportation. More

DACA recipients include people like Pedro Villalobos, a family violence prosecutor in Travis County, Texas, home to the attorney general who has led the effort to end the program.

They include people like Jose Magaña-Salgado, whose path to immigration law began when his home state of Arizona cracked down on financial aid for undocumented students.

They include people like Dulce Garcia, whose experience running her own small law firm in San Diego led her to become a lead plaintiff in the battle. When she worried that her prominence could endanger undocumented members of her family, she said, her mother responded: "It's time to stand up, even if it means we're going to get deported."

And they include students at some of the nation's most prominent law schools, from Harvard – where Mitchell Santos Toledo was motivated to apply because of the roadblocks in his way – to UCLA, where Lisette Candia Diaz will begin her studies next fall after working for the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrant Rights Project.

“I don’t think there was ever a question for me that I wanted to be a lawyer," says Diaz, 26, who arrived from Chile when she was 6. "I saw my parents struggle with their status and how they were taken advantage of by a lot of people."

Like their hundreds of thousands of compatriots, these lawyers and law students lack credible options if they cannot remain in the only country they have ever known. Magaña-Salgado and Toledo were brought from Mexico when they were 2. Villalobos was 3. Garcia was 4.

“For us, it’s about life," Magaña-Salgado says. "This is going to affect our careers, our decisions about higher education, even family planning issues."

American dream

DACA recipients and supporters attended a rally in lower Manhattan on Oct. 25 before dozens of them started a 16-day march from New York City to Washington, D.C. More

It's not surprising that many of the "children" President Barack Obama sought to protect from deportation in 2012 are examples of the American dream – not just lawyers but doctors and engineers and teachers, with roots in their communities and children of their own.