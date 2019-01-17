Is It Time to Stock Up on Hudson Shares?

Following a February 2018 initial public offering, shares of North American airport retailer Hudson (NYSE: HUD) experienced mild appreciation, then succumbed to the general stock market malaise in the back half of the year. The stock finished down roughly 10% in 2018. However, while the overall market environment for equities has stabilized slightly in early 2019, the selling in Hudson shares has accelerated:

The catalyst behind Hudson's continued price decline is a press release issued on Jan. 14, which contained preliminary fourth-quarter 2018 sales results.

Penciled-in numbers revealed 4.5% year-over-year revenue growth to nearly $460 million. Organic revenue (i.e., reported revenue adjusted for currency effects and the effects of acquisitions and dispositions) advanced 4.6% against the prior-year quarter.

The fourth-quarter numbers place Hudson's full-year top-line expansion at 6.9% against 2017, to $1.89 billion. Organic revenue growth improved by 7.1% against the prior year.

These numbers proved problematic for investors, as growth had already exhibited signs of curtailment in the third quarter. While a quarterly organic top-line improvement of nearly 5% is credible performance for a retailer in the current economic climate, it's below Hudson's long-term growth trajectory.

As I discussed in September, Hudson averaged annual organic growth of 9.4% in the eight years before it went public. The company's financial framework going forward also assumes vigorous top-line improvement, as seen in this slide from an investor presentation released earlier this week:

Graphic depicting target revenue and earnings growth rates for Hudson Ltd. More

Image source: Hudson investor presentation dated Jan. 15, 2019.

In order to achieve long-term net income growth in the high teens, Hudson is relying on "high single-digit" annual organic sales expansion. Most investors likely interpret this number to be in the ballpark of 9%, which Hudson has hit yearly for the better part of the last decade, hence the unsavory reaction to a report hinting at more tepid near-term growth.

The selling in Hudson stock has probably also intensified because of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The impasse in Congress has created the longest shutdown in U.S. history, and increasingly long security-screening lines in U.S. airports due to reduced Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) personnel are a visible manifestation of the potentially chilling effect on commerce.