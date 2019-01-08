Here’s What Time Technoplast Limited’s (NSE:TIMETECHNO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Time Technoplast Limited’s (NSE:TIMETECHNO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Time Technoplast’s P/E ratio is 12.93. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹12.93 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate Time Technoplast’s Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Time Technoplast:

P/E of 12.93 = ₹101.2 ÷ ₹7.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Time Technoplast increased earnings per share by 9.7% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years.

How Does Time Technoplast’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Time Technoplast has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the packaging industry average (13.6).

NSEI:TIMETECHNO PE PEG Gauge January 8th 19 More

Time Technoplast’s P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Time Technoplast’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Time Technoplast’s net debt is 32% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Time Technoplast’s P/E Ratio

Time Technoplast trades on a P/E ratio of 12.9, which is below the IN market average of 17.1. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects.