Is Time Technoplast Limited (NSE:TIMETECHNO) Trading At A 41% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Time Technoplast Limited (NSE:TIMETECHNO) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Time Technoplast

The model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.7b ₹2.0b ₹2.4b ₹2.7b ₹3.0b ₹3.3b ₹3.7b ₹4.0b ₹4.3b ₹4.7b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 20.05% Est @ 16.3% Est @ 13.68% Est @ 11.84% Est @ 10.55% Est @ 9.65% Est @ 9.02% Est @ 8.58% Est @ 8.27% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 16.74% ₹1.5k ₹1.5k ₹1.5k ₹1.5k ₹1.4k ₹1.3k ₹1.2k ₹1.2k ₹1.1k ₹997.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹13.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹4.7b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (16.7% – 7.6%) = ₹55b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹55b ÷ ( 1 + 16.7%)10 = ₹11.68b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹24.76b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹109.4. Compared to the current share price of ₹65, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

NSEI:TIMETECHNO Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Time Technoplast as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.068. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.