Time and Tide Bell rings out at Brixham

A giant bell has been installed on a beach in Devon to signal the tide going in and out.

The Time and Tide Bell at Brixham is one of 13 across England, Wales and Scotland highlighting rising sea levels and global warming.

Organisers of the Devon installation said "incredible" local support helped get the structure - more than 6ft (1.8m) tall - put into place.

The bell now rings by a clapper moved by the tide.

The structure cost £20,000 and was put up on a rock bed on Breakwater Beach on 6 June.

More than 20 people helped get it into place, including members of a local rowing club.

Pauline Neal, of the Friends of Brixham Time and Tide Bell, said the larger bottom portion of the bronze bell weighed about 1.5 tonnes, with the 0.25-tonne top bell and green oak supporting structure making it "really heavy".

But she added that "to finally have the bell sitting on our beach is just incredible" and "local support had been invaluable".

She said: "It was extremely challenging, but we were able to finally physically move and fix the bell to the rock bed with the help of Brixham gig club members."

The first bell in the national project was put up at Appledore in North Devon after the idea came from Devon artist Marcus Vergette.

Elsewhere in the South West, another has been installed at a beach in Par in Cornwall.

