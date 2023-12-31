It’s time to train our own doctors, and stop importing them

Short-termism is a problem inherent to democracy. Politicians thinking only of the next election have no incentive to plan more than a few years ahead. They have no desire to make decisions that will cause pain to today’s voters, in return for some amorphous reward in the future.

So we tend to end up with policies that rob Peter to pay Paul. Take NHS under-staffing, particularly of doctors.

It is expensive to train a doctor. The Government must stump up at least £230,000 per student and wait a minimum of five years for them to enter the workforce. The money must be spent now, but the reward can only be enjoyed in the future – potentially by a different government.

There’s no shortage of young British people who would like to become doctors: every year almost 30,000 students apply for medical school. Yet most of them end up without a place.

The ambitions of these young people are being thwarted by a Government cap on medical school places. Last year there were just 7,100 places available for home applicants, along with 500 for higher-paying international applicants.

Among the unlucky medical school rejects will be plenty of students with excellent A-level results who could have made very good doctors, but who didn’t quite squeak through a selection process that does not assess ability objectively, but must instead conform to an externally imposed quota.

There is a personal cost suffered by these young people, and a long-term cost, too, to “Our NHS”, given that the UK already lags behind other OECD countries in terms of the number of doctors per person.

Our leaders have alighted on a clever wheeze. Instead of paying to train our own doctors, we can simply bring in doctors from overseas, leaving other governments to foot the bill for their training.

Although we now struggle to attract people from countries like America and Australia – which offer healthcare workers much better pay and quality of life – we are still able to recruit from Asia and Africa.

Poaching healthcare workers from poor countries is not in keeping with the WHO code of practice to which the UK is a signatory. But the practice saves the Government money in the short-term, and offers financial benefits to the migrants themselves. The damage done to the sending countries is easily forgotten.

And all of this can easily be folded into a progressive political narrative that absolves the government of blame. The “you called and we came” account of our immigration history presents the UK as pathetically dependent on foreign workers to maintain services.

Some 18 per cent of NHS workers are not British citizens, compared with 9 per cent of the UK population as a whole. But this is a policy choice, not an inevitability.

The claim that we are incapable of producing our own doctors is a politically convenient fiction. We are home to four out of the top 10 medical schools worldwide.

Yet only 37 per cent of the 19,977 doctors who started work in the NHS in 2021 had a British qualification – 13 per cent were trained elsewhere in Europe, and 50 per cent were trained outside of it. Meanwhile we are turning away three quarters of the British students who apply for medical training places every year.

Why? To save cash.

At least that’s the idea. In practice, the Government’s clever wheeze is not working out as well as hoped. A 2017 study found that foreign-trained doctors were far more likely to be investigated for incompetence than those trained in the UK. Foreign trained doctors are also significantly more likely to be struck off. Given the astronomical costs of negligence payouts, incompetent doctors are a very expensive liability.

It looks like the global rankings are correct: British medical schools really are some of the best in the world. What a shame that the British Government disagrees.

