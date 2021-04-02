Time to take out the trash? Lexington County could require curbside pickup

Bristow Marchant
·3 min read

Lexington County residents could soon be forced to replace a drive to the collection site with a simple roll to the curb, if the county moves forward with a comprehensive trash collection program.

The plan could begin rolling out in some unincorporated parts of the county early next year, if the county council adopts the proposal in its 2021-22 budget.

Dave Eger, the county’s solid waste director, said the change is needed because Lexington County’s 11 waste collection sites are being overwhelmed by a growing county’s need to dispose of all its garbage.

“With the county population increasing by 2% a year, increased use of the county waste collection system will also rise,” Eger told the council Feb. 23. “A long-term solution in solid waste collection is needed.”

If approved, residents in the Chapin-Irmo area — where the program would roll out first — would see a new collection fee added to their tax bill this year. Eger estimates the new collection fee would cost each household around $258.

Lexington County will slowly expand the program to its existing waste collection districts. Chapin and Irmo area residents would be the first to receive curbside trash pickup in 2022, followed by the Lexington and West Columbia areas in 2023. Collection would then expand to households in the Gaston, Pelion and Batesburg-Leesville areas in 2024.

Households in Chapin-Irmo that aren’t already signed up for trash pickups would receive their carts in December, when they also would find out what days they will see the trash truck coming down their street.

Eger said the county will negotiate rates with contractors to collect residents’ household waste, but existing contracts with the providers for the Chapin area and Cayce/Gaston mean the county will have to accept their rates for any expansion.

Currently, the county franchises household collection on a voluntary basis in different unincorporated service districts. Eger told council only about 37% of residents in those areas are signed up for household collection. That creates logistical challenges; instead of a trash truck slowly rolling down a street to collect each home’s trash in order, the truck driver might have to travel long distances between homes whose residents put out their trash, and remember which ones need to be collected.

Including cities and towns that offer such services, a little more than 50% of all Lexington County residents use curbside pickup, the director said.

Most other residents take their trash to a county collection site, but Eger warned that could become increasingly difficult. The daily number of vehicles visiting those sites has gone up 33% in the last five years, and the higher volume has added more than $1 million to the sites’ operating costs, from $2.19 million in 2016 to $3.48 million last year.

Councilman Darrell Hudson noted the traffic problems that can result from busy days at the county’s River Chase collection center off Interstate 20 and U.S. 378.

“I think the public will understand when I say it’s a total cluster,” said Hudson.

Eger said the county has looked into relocating or expanding the half-acre facility, “and frankly no one wants a similar facility in their backyard.”

If the collection sites stop taking household waste, Eger said they could cut back service to two days a week, saving $2.5 million. His department could save another $700,000 if the sites stopped taking yard waste and only collected recycling.

Recommended Stories

  • Matt Gaetz reportedly received talking-to about 'acting professionally' in Congress by House staff during first term, per CNN

    A spokesperson for the Florida representative denied any such conversation took place between Gaetz and then-House Speaker Paul Ryan or his staff.

  • Train crash kills 48 in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy for decades

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers and injuring 66 in the island's worst rail disaster in almost four decades. The crash, north of the eastern city of Hualien, killed the driver of the train carrying many tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend traditional holiday to tend to family graves. Taiwan media said many people were standing as the train was so crowded, and were tossed about by the crash impact.

  • Matt Gaetz Keeps Digging Deeper Holes for Himself

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe New Abnormal’s least favorite Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz, is in hot water over mounting allegations that he’s been involved with underage women and taking them across state lines. To discuss the burgeoning scandal, co-hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Jesse Cannon brought on The Nation’s national affairs correspondent, Jeet Heer, who says he isn’t the least bit surprised.“It’s the ones you always suspect the most,” he says.Noting Gaetz’s strange appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where he tried to get Carlson hitched to his sinking ship, Heer says he sees a connection with what other people in the alt-right swamp engage in. “Occasionally you see racists try to implicate the person they’re talking with, like, ‘You think this as well. You also don’t like those people right?’... To normalize this behavior. That’s basically what he’s doing: ‘Oh yeah, you remember the dinner that we were at with your wife? And wasn’t there some sort of really sleazy scandal involving you?”To Heer, Gaetz describing his dinner with a young date along with Tucker Carlson and his wife is reminiscent of the Woody Allen movie Manhattan. “In the movie, Woody is dating a 17-year-old [Mariel Hemingway]... and they go out to these dinners with their adult friends who are middle-aged.” The imagery is hard to unsee.For more strange twists in the Matt Gaetz story, Molly and Jesse brought on Daily Beast senior politics editor Matt Fuller, who says he’s been hearing rumors of Gaetz’s bad behavior for over three years.“Let’s just say he has a proclivity for younger women. He certainly has been open to dating college-aged women, congressional staffers, maybe some interns from Turning Point USA. He’s a man about town,” Fuller says.The crew agrees that you’re not in a good place when reporters are having to pin you down on the language you’re using around accused pedophilia.“It’s been very odd to hear exactly how he phrases these answers on a lot of this, because he always says, ‘I haven’t had any inappropriate relationships with underage women.’ And it’s been unclear if he’s saying underage women, like, with an age of consent, or…? We don’t know what he’s talking about.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastAlso on the show, Molly sits down with one of the foremost warriors in the fight against the “anti-science” movement, vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez, who talks soberly about what we have ahead of us in the COVID-19 pandemic.Plus, getting so high you end up flying from Kentucky to Kenya, how you troll Joseph Goebbels, and podcasting with the Original Gangster Villain—that’s all on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The research is in: People who've already had COVID-19 need just one shot

    Giving people who've already had COVID-19 a second dose may be a waste, since the first one already acts like a booster.

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Memes mocking the Suez Canal blockage spurred rescue teams to work even harder, a mariner on the job said

    The whole world - including Egypt - made memes about the Ever Given's grounding. They were on the rescue team's mind when the ship was freed.

  • A first kiss, a battle with addiction: Floyd's girlfriend testifies at Chauvin murder trial

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -George Floyd's girlfriend took the witness stand on Thursday and described their relationship, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together. Courteney Ross, 45, was the first witness who personally knew Floyd to testify at the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with murdering the man she loved by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last May. In her testimony, Ross described how her romance with Floyd began in 2017 when he offered to pray with her.

  • Sharon Stone's memoir: 5 key moments from The Beauty of Living Twice

    The Hollywood star's autobiography details family abuse, that Basic Instinct scene and health scares.

  • An astronomer's animation shows how Earth and the moon both orbit a spot 3,000 miles from the true center of the planet

    All planetary systems have a barycenter, a point where their mass is balanced. In the Earth-moon system, this is just below Earth's surface.

  • Nancy Pelosi said Matt Gaetz's removal from Judiciary is 'least that could be done' if allegations of possible sex-trafficking investigation are true

    The scandal began after a bombshell report revealed Gaetz was under federal investigation, which he later claimed was part of an extortion scheme.

  • Watch given to Chinese troops at Tiananmen Square pulled by auctioneers after threats

    A luxury auction house has pulled the sale of a watch awarded to Chinese troops responsible for the Tiananmen Square massacre following threats online. Fellows, the UK auctioneers withdrew the lot, which was part of a mass auction of luxury timepieces, after a backlash about its sale. The watch, featuring the text “89.6 to commemorate the quelling of the rebellion” drew criticism over the ethics of selling an item with its history. The company said: “Threats made on social media against the owner of this watch have caused the vendor to express concerns about their safety. “We have taken the decision to remove this watch from auction.” Fellows told the Guardian that threats were received digitally and that one person had suggested the piece was “admissible evidence” and that the owner should be “traced and tried for the massacre.” Fellows said that the watch had been “left in a cupboard for many years” and their investigations into its history found that “to the best of our knowledge, the vendor is not associated with the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], nor the Chinese government”. The massacre of student protestors at Tiananmen Square and the surrounding area is thought to have killed up to thousands of people. The Chinese government maintains that fewer than two dozen were killed, and has been involved in suppressing information about the event to its population. Internet searches for the massacre made within the country have often been met with censored results. In its later statement, Fellows said the watch was “of international interest”, and in the past it had sold items from all sides of global conflicts. “It is not our place to comment on events of the past. It is important for us to shine a light on historic events and report upon them in a respectful and unbiased manner,” it said.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 48 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • 12 former 'Apprentice' contestants who have spoken out against Donald Trump

    Omarosa Manigault Newman wrote a book about her time working for Trump titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

  • James Charles: YouTube star admits messaging 16-year-old boys

    The 21-year-old posted a video addressing the recent accusations, saying he believed they were 18.

  • 7 healthy and delicious oat-based breakfast recipes that have helped me lose weight and get strong

    If you're bored of oatmeal, try turning your oats into blueberry pancakes, chocolate chip cookies, or banana bread baked oats.

  • China accuses the US of 'political manipulation' after 14 countries allege Beijing hid data on the origins of COVID-19

    China complained that the US is politicizing the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as Beijing faces criticism over a lack of transparency.

  • After more than 2 months of living in Biden's guest house, Kamala Harris will finally move into the official residence of the vice president

    The news comes days after a report Harris was "frustrated" by her temporary living arrangement and the pace of renovations at her future residence.

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Black adviser quits UK government in wake of racism report

    The most senior Black adviser to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned, the government said Thursday, the day after a report on racial disparities concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism. The government denied any link between the departure of Samuel Kasumu and the much-criticized report, which activists and academics have accused of ignoring the experiences of ethnic-minority Britons. The prime minister’s office said Kasumu would leave his job as a special adviser for civil society and communities in May, as had “been his plan for several months.”