Time to try growing some vegetable or flower transplants

This undated photo shows lettuce seedlings in New Paltz, NY. After three or four weeks, these lettuce plants will fill their "cells" and be ready to transplant outdoors in the garden. (Lee Reich via AP)
LEE REICH
·4 min read

If you’ve never grown your own transplants for your garden, perhaps this is the year to do it. It’s economical, it allows you to grow varieties you might not be able to buy as transplants, it’s satisfying and it’s easy.

If you’re new to the transplant game, start with a flower or vegetable that’s relatively easy to raise from seed. Zinnia, calendula and cosmos are some of the easiest. Among vegetables, choose from among lettuce, kale, cabbage and — that most widely grown vegetable of all — tomato.

There are some vegetables which shouldn't be grown as transplants. Beans, peas and okra fall into that category because the yield is small from each plant. Outdoors, in the garden, you sow these plants in a furrow with seeds only a few inches apart. That would take a lot of transplants! For some other vegetables, such as carrots and parsnips, the roots don’t take kindly to being transplanted.

Better to hone your transplant-raising skills with a plant that really does need to be grown this way, such as tomatoes. In much of the country, we need to start tomatoes indoors so the plants have enough time to ripen a decent yield out in the garden.

GERMINATION

To get started with transplants, you’ll need a suitable container and soil. The container need not — should not — be too big, but does need to be 2 to 4 inches deep. Plastic yogurt containers are good, even egg cartons (for “jumbo” eggs), and, of course, those cell packs in which your purchased transplants once lived. Perhaps you still have some lying around.

Most important is that any container have one or more holes in the bottom, so excess water can drain out.

Garden soil, even good garden soil, is not suitable because it doesn’t drain quickly enough in the confines of a container. Drainage of a “potting mix” (“potting soil”) is enhanced by the inclusion of some coarse material such as perlite, vermiculite or sand. If you have little experience raising transplants, buy a potting mix. It will already have the drainage material mixed in.

Fill the containers with the potting mix and firm it down. Not too much, though.

Then sow seeds, 3 or 4 per container or cell, as insurance. Do this by poking a hole a few times the thickness of a seed into the mix, and drop in the seed. Smooth over the potting mix to cover the seeds, and firm it again.

Water the container by standing it in a pan with water reaching about half as high as the height of the container. After a few hours, lift the container up out of the water.

Seeds need warmth to germinate, the amount varying with the kind of seed. A good average for just about all seeds is about 75° F. Beyond their optimum germination temperatures, seeds will still germinate, but more slowly.

Most seeds don’t need light to germinate. So a suitable place is almost anywhere in your home. Some refrigerators are warm on top; that could be a suitable place. Same for near a radiator. A thermostatically controlled seed mat offers more control.

To keep moisture from evaporating from your container, cover it with a pane of clear glass or plastic, or enclose the container in a plastic bag.

THE EXCITEMENT BEGINS

Now for the exciting part, waiting to see little, green sprouts. Remove all but the sturdiest sprout from each container or cell, being careful not to disturb the roots of the sprout that remains.

Your goal now is to grow sturdy, stocky transplants that can tolerate a move to the great outdoors. For this, you need abundant light and cooler temperatures. Even tomatoes, a summer vegetable, grow best as transplants with temperatures in the 60s.

Don't worry if you can't achieve ideal growing conditions; what’s possible in a commercial greenhouse often isn’t feasible in a home.

A sunny, south-facing window works well, especially if it's in a cool room. Rotate the plants daily so they grow uniformly, rather than one side always bending towards the light.

Another option for light is a grow-light, either fluorescent or LED. Although these lights look bright, they don’t compare with good ol’ sunshine. Light intensity falls off rapidly with distance from a light, so keep the light just a few inches above the plants. Or combine a sunny window and a grow-light.

Be careful not to overwater or underwater. I lift a container and its weight tells me if water is needed. The ideal for stocky growth is keeping plants just slightly underwatered.

In four to six weeks, most transplants should be two to three times the height of their containers, stocky and ready for the outdoors. Or almost ready. Acclimate them to their future environment with a week of being outdoors somewhere shielded from the full brunt of sun, wind and cold. Then plant them in the garden.

And perhaps you’ll be inspired next year to grow more of your own transplants.

___

Lee Reich writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. He has authored a number of books, including “Weedless Gardening” and “The Pruning Book.” He blogs at http://www.leereich.com/blog. He can be reached at garden@leereich.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What 40 Hollywood Legends Looked Like on Their Wedding Day

    See what stars like Angela Lansbury and Audrey Hepburn wore down the aisle. Hollywood has produced some of the greatest love stories of all time — and not just the ones on-screen, although many of them certainly started that way. From romances that burned hot but fizzled out quickly to rare everlasting matrimonies, and even two couples who married each other twice, Hollywood has no shortage of lovestruck stars.

  • Kate Middleton Paid Subtle Tribute to Princess Diana in a New Photo

    A timeless style cue.

  • Virginia Beach man killed by police played college football

    A man shot and killed by a police officer at a Virginia oceanfront resort area was a college football player whose death has stunned his former teammates and head coach. Donovan Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, was an offensive lineman for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and a 2019 graduate of the school, the Bristol Herald Courier reported. Head football coach Dane Damron told the newspaper that Lynch was a good player and an outgoing man.

  • Eviction ban extended through June just days before up to 40 million faced risk of losing housing

    The extension on the eviction ban will help the 20% of adult renters who didn't pay last month's rent. The ban was set to expire on March 31.

  • Syria says Assad, his wife have recovered from coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to their regular duties on Tuesday, three weeks after they had tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said. According to the statement, Syria's first couple had their PCR tests and the results were negative, and the mild symptoms of the virus that they had experienced before were now gone. Assad, 55, and his wife, Asma, who is 10 years younger and had announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, had isolated themselves since testing positive on March 8.

  • Apple will host WWDC entirely online for the second year in a row

    Apple also hosted last year's WWDC event online, canceling the in-person conference for the first time in 31 years due to the pandemic.

  • Suez Canal fallout: What caused the Ever Given's grounding? Answer will be expensive for some.

    The impact of the Suez Canal calamity halted travel through one of the world's most vital shipping passages, will be felt for weeks, months or years.

  • Uber Boat to run new ferry while London bridge at risk of collapse

    Uber Boat by Thames Clippers will run a service carrying pedestrians and cyclists across the River Thames at Hammersmith, in west London, reducing the disruption caused by the closure of a Victorian bridge, the city’s transport authority said. Built in 1887, Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to motor traffic since April 2019 following the discovery of micro-fractures in its brittle cast iron pedestals. In August 2020, it was closed to pedestrians and cyclists and river traffic beneath it was banned after a sudden increase in the size of the fractures led to fears that it could collapse without warning.

  • Barack Obama's grandmother Mama Sarah Onyango Obama has died at the age of 99

    Barack Obama's grandmother Mama Sarah, as she was known, used her fame to promote education and philanthropy.

  • Sen. Raphael Warnock says that voting rights must pass 'no matter what'

    During a CNN interview, Warnock said that while passing an infrastructure bill is vital, protecting voting rights has to be a legislative priority.

  • Coach Doug Mitchell proud of former Bishop Montgomery players during March Madness

    David Singleton of UCLA and Ethan Thompson, Gianni Hunt and Isaiah Johnson of Oregon State are Bishop Montgomery alums headed to the Elite Eight.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Elon Musk is pleading for engineers, technicians, and other experts to move to South Padre, Texas, to work for SpaceX

    Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX needs engineers, technicians, builders, and other workers in around the Brownsville area of Texas.

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Katherine Schwarzenegger shares Maria Shriver's reaction to her grandchild's name

    The daughter of NBC special anchor Maria Shriver shared her mother's reaction to her first grandchild's middle name: Maria.

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMatt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for NewsmaxThe rotten center of the infrastructure debate

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.