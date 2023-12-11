It’s time to vote in election to decide Beaufort’s next mayor. Here’s the polling locations

Election day is Tuesday for the Beaufort mayoral contest featuring Phil Cromer and Mike Sutton.

The winner of the special election between Cromer and Sutton will serve through November 2024. That’s when former Mayor Stephen Murray’s term expires. Murray resigned in September, prompting the special election to fill the remainder of his 4-year term.

Five polling locations will be open for voting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Some of the usual polling locations have changed for this special election.

Here’s where to vote:

▪ Precincts Beaufort 1, Beaufort 2 and Beaufort 3: Charles L. Brown Activity Center, 1001 Hamar St.

▪ Burton 2C: Love House Ministries, 423 Parris Island Gateway.

▪ Mossy Oaks 1A, Mossy Oaks 1B and Mossy Oaks 2, Beaufort Middle School Gymnasium, 2501 Mossy Oaks Road.

▪ Burton 3, Seabrook 1, Seabrook 3 and Sheldon 1: Beaufort County Public Works, 120 Shanklin Road.

▪ Lady’s Island 1A, Lady’s Island 1B and Lady’s Island 3B: Lady’s Island Elementary School gymnasium, 73 Chowan Creek Bluff Road.

Only residents living within the city limits of Beaufort are eligible to vote. Check your polling location at the South Carolina Elections Commission at https://scvotes.gov/elections-statistics/upcoming-elections/.

For more information contact the Beaufort County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office 843-255-6900.

Phil Cromer, left, and Mike Sutton, are running in a special election for Beaufort Mayor.