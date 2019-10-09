The time for waiting is over. The House must move on Trump impeachment articles now.

The White House’s blanket stonewalling of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump isn’t just deeply troubling or further indirect evidence of the president’s underlying abuse of public power for private gain. It signals another clear ground for his impeachment: obstruction of Congress.

Article III of the Nixon articles of impeachment provides the closest precedent to what Trump did here: He directed the State Department to prevent Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from testifying about what his texts revealed to corroborate the whistleblower complaint about a scheme to withhold military aid in order to extort Ukraine into meddling in the 2020 election. The White House counsel followed up by telling House leaders there would be no cooperation with an inquiry he called illegitimate and unfair.

The House Judiciary Committee in 1974 identified President Richard Nixon’s direction of systematic defiance of congressional impeachment inquiries by his administration as an obstruction of the constitutional role of Congress and thus a violation of the president’s duty faithfully to execute the laws. Such a charge is manifestly warranted against Trump today.

Clearly impeachable conduct

This is far from the first time Trump has directed administration officials not to comply with a congressional request or subpoena. Ordinarily, he has relied on the pretext of a misapplied or nonexistent executive privilege or immunity as justification. Such an excuse would be wholly inadequate here, given the absence of any plausible legal argument for any such privilege, and the settled principle that impeachment proceedings put Congress in a position to claim that the public’s need for full information overcomes any arguably applicable evidentiary shield.

Here, the obvious public value and importance of Ambassador Sondland’s testimony, especially in light of reports that he called the president between the two most pertinent text messages, plainly carries the day. But even if that weren’t the case, the Trump administration’s stonewalling becomes constitutionally indefensible where the underlying conduct — pressuring a vulnerable ally by using the president’s powers over foreign and military policy for purely personal gain — could not be more clearly impeachable.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff after the White House blocked testimony from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, in Washington on Oct. 8, 2019. More

Given the hopelessness of those standard arguments, Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, have turned to an even more insidious justification: denying the broader legitimacy of the entire House impeachment inquiry and branding it a “kangaroo court.”

Desperate 'kangaroo court' gambit

Such an argument is wholly without constitutional merit: Article I, Section 5 plainly provides that each House “may determine the rules of its proceedings,” something the House has done here by empowering individual committees to inquire into whether the president has committed impeachable offenses, and to pursue those inquiries with subpoenas voted by the respective chairs of those committees without the need for any vote by the full house. No court attentive to the most elementary separation of powers principles would seriously contemplate permitting the White House to intrude into the internal affairs of a coequal branch.

It is not for the president to decide what makes the impeachment inquiries of the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff sufficiently authorized to carry the imprimatur of Congress. That, to put it bluntly, is none of the president’s business. Nor is his self-interested characterization of the Schiff inquiry as a “kangaroo court” entitled to even the slightest respect from anyone.

It is tempting to say that this latest desperate gambit simply illustrates the sad truth that little if anything this president says or does can be trusted, and that it is only fear of further exposure of the guilty truth that could possibly explain a line of argument that any court worthy of the name would quickly dismiss as meritless. But one needn’t go that far to conclude that the House clearly cannot permit such brazen obstruction to carry the day. It should instead forge ahead with articles of impeachment now, independent of whatever further detours to court it might deem necessary and proper to pursue facts that the American people are entitled to know.