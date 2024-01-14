It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC - image credit)

What did a federal inspection agency find recently in one western Quebec community?

Which local MP is now temporarily serving as the Liberals' leader in the House of Commons?

And what act by town council in Casselman, Ont., was described as a "flagrant violation" of the province's Municipal Act?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.