Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (FRA:VH2), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from four analysts covering Friedrich Vorwerk Group is for revenues of €320m in 2023, implying a measurable 4.5% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 28% to €0.99 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €365m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.68 in 2023. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 39% to €24.25. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Friedrich Vorwerk Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €42.00 and the most bearish at €14.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.6% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.5% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Friedrich Vorwerk Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Friedrich Vorwerk Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Friedrich Vorwerk Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Friedrich Vorwerk Group's business, like concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified.

