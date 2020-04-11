Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Outlook

The analysts covering InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Bidders are definitely seeing a different story, with the stock price of US$24.50 reflecting a 27% rise in the past week. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from InMode's three analysts is for revenues of US$162m in 2020 which - if met - would reflect an okay 3.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 40% to US$1.26 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$188m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.83 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:INMD Past and Future Earnings April 11th 2020 More

The consensus price target fell 9.6% to US$42.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic InMode analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$36.00. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that InMode's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 3.4% increase next year well below the historical 47% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that InMode is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for InMode. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that InMode's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

