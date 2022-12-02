Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Netfonds AG (FRA:NF4) Outlook

The analysts covering Netfonds AG (FRA:NF4) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the dual analysts covering Netfonds, is for revenues of €178m in 2022, which would reflect a measurable 8.0% reduction in Netfonds' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to nosedive 81% to €0.71 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €199m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.93 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 21% to €61.50, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Netfonds, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €64.00 and the most bearish at €59.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Netfonds' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 8.0% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Netfonds' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Netfonds' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Netfonds.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Netfonds, given concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

