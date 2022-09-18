Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Outlook

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Petards Group plc (LON:PEG), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, Petards Group's dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be UK£11m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to plummet 70% to UK£0.0028 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£14m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.01 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Petards Group's prospects, administering a measurable cut to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2022 compared to the historical decline of 7.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.5% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Petards Group is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Petards Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Petards Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Petards Group, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

