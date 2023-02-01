Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Outlook

One thing we could say about the analysts on Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 24% to CA$5.30 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Real Matters, is for revenues of US$172m in 2023, which would reflect a stressful 36% reduction in Real Matters' sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 41% to US$0.14. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$192m and losses of US$0.10 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$4.29, perhaps implicitly signalling that the weaker earnings outlook is not expected to have a long-term impact on the valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Real Matters at US$8.55 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.53. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Real Matters' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 45% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 8.8% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. It's pretty clear that Real Matters' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Real Matters. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Real Matters after the downgrade.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Real Matters analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

