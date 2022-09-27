Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Outlook

Today is shaping up negative for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Stitch Fix's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$1.8b in 2023, which would reflect a chunky 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 11% from last year to US$1.67. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.1b and losses of US$1.41 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 24% to US$5.44, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Stitch Fix's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Stitch Fix, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$7.00 and the most bearish at US$3.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 12% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Stitch Fix's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Stitch Fix. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Stitch Fix's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Stitch Fix.

