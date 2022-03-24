Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Outlook

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Trip.com Group's 30 analysts is for revenues of CN¥21b in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a credible 3.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to tumble 54% to CN¥0.93 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥25b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥1.04 in 2022. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Trip.com Group's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Check out our latest analysis for Trip.com Group

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CN¥199 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Trip.com Group analyst has a price target of CN¥44.04 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥20.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Trip.com Group is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Trip.com Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.3% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 17% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Trip.com Group is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Trip.com Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Trip.com Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Trip.com Group after the downgrade.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Trip.com Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Outlook

    The analysts covering Yatsen Holding Limited ( NYSE:YSG ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Jennifer Lopez Accepts Her Icon Award in a Flowing Sheer Gown as Ben Affleck Cheers Her On

    All the details on J.Lo's iHeartRadio 2022 appearance, including her speech, her outfit, and Ben Affleck cheering her on.

  • The Self-Care Ritual You Need Tonight, According To Your Zodiac Sign

    If you're reading this, take a break.

  • Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like in 2022

    In 2021, people selling their houses had an easy go of it -- buyers, not so much. The stock market was nearly as hot as the housing market, and while employers struggled to keep their businesses...

  • ‘We’re back at square one.’ Spring break curfew evokes Miami Beach history on Black visitors

    Pierre Rutledge will never forget his grandma’s Miami Beach ID card.

  • Chilling social media post leads BCSO deputies to two bodies on Wednesday morning

    BCSO located two bodies on Wednesday morning that are believed to be connected. One had a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • U.S. sets red lines for China helping Russia dodge sanctions

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The Biden administration, seeking to deter China from aiding sanctions-hit Russia, on Wednesday warned Beijing not to take advantage of business opportunities created by sanctions, help Moscow evade export controls or process its banned financial transactions. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters that G7 countries would soon announce a unified response to make sure Russia cannot evade Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine with the help of China or any other country.

  • China Sees ‘Unprecedented’ Capital Outflow Since War, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China has seen investors pull money out of the country on an “unprecedented” scale since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, marking a “very unusual” shift in global capital flows in emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambl

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • Nio Earnings Preview: Can It Continue to Rally After the Report?

    Nio stock has rallied hard from last week's low. With the EV producer's earnings report on deck, can it continue higher?

  • GameStop Stock Has Been on a Tear. Now We Know Why.

    GameStop stock has been on an absolute tear over the past seven days—and now we know why. Chairman Ryan Cohen snapped up 100,000 more shares in the meme stock, according to a regulatory filing late Tuesday, taking his holding up to 11.9%. The purchase was made through Cohen’s RC Ventures LLC Vehicle and takes his holding up to 9,101,000 shares.

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Sitting on Plenty of Cash

    This has been a topsy-turvy year for growth stocks and these former stock-market darlings. Both of the stocks on this list delivered big gains through most of 2021, only to collapse over the past several months.

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 30%. Should You Buy It?

    When Warren Buffett buys something, investors pay attention. The legendary head of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) took a position in luxury furniture company RH (NYSE: RH) in 2019, and while it was a small position for his company, it's the fourth-largest stake in RH. RH's stock price has increased 107% since then, and anyone who followed the Oracle of Omaha's movement at that time has benefited handsomely.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.