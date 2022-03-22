Time To Worry? Analysts Are Downgrading Their Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Outlook

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The analysts covering Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Yatsen Holding recently, with the stock price up an extraordinary 36% to US$0.83 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering Yatsen Holding provided consensus estimates of CN¥4.9b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 16% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 37% to CN¥1.54. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥5.6b and losses of CN¥0.95 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

View our latest analysis for Yatsen Holding

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

The consensus price target fell 34% to CN¥10.77, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Yatsen Holding's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Yatsen Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥3.51 and the most bearish at CN¥0.70 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 16% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 43% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Yatsen Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Yatsen Holding. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Yatsen Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Yatsen Holding analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says sell risk assets now and warns 'a policy mistake is coming'

    "I think there's just too much of a probability of a policy mistake, and we can't ignore what's happening to the global economy," he told CNBC.

  • Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday struck an agreement to buy insurance company Alleghany Corp for $11.6 billion, only weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire bemoaned a lack of good investment opportunities. Alleghany, the owner of reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc, would expand Berkshire's large portfolio of insurers, which includes auto insurer Geico, reinsurer General Re and a unit that insures against major catastrophes and unusual risks. "Berkshire will be the perfect permanent home for Alleghany, a company that I have closely observed for 60 years," Buffett, who has run Berkshire since 1965, said in a statement.

  • BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Marching Ahead of Industry: Here's Why

    BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) has been directing resources toward expanding digital capabilities in order to better engage with members and provide them a convenient way to shop.

  • Lululemon has this big problem on its hands, analyst says

    Has Lululemon apparel gotten too expensive?

  • Cryptos Reclaim $2T Capitalization, Cardano’s ADA Leads Gains in Majors

    Crypto markets added nearly 3.2% to overall capitalization in the past 24 hours, data show.

  • Quotes: Fed's Powell says bigger hikes may be needed to tame inflation

    The U.S. central bank must move "expeditiously" to bring too-high inflation to heel, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, adding that it could use bigger-than-usual interest rate hikes if needed to do so. "The labor market is very strong, and inflation is much too high," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to a National Association of Business Economics conference. "There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability."

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for March 21st

    TH, TMST, TSN, CLH, and LRN have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on March 21, 2022.

  • U.S. Treasury Yields Surge to the Highest Levels Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Refuses Russia Ultimatum; Kyiv Mall HitChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsTreasuries slumped, sending the two-, five- and 10-year yields to the highest levels since May 2019, as policy makers in the U.S. and Europe cra

  • Viatris (VTRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $10.77, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day.

  • Tecnoglass (TGLS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Tecnoglass (TGLS) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Although high-growth tech stocks get most of the glory on Wall Street, it's often overlooked that the cannabis industry is growing just as quickly, if not faster, than some of the most-popular tech trends. With most marijuana stocks mired in a 13-month downtrend, these fast-growing stocks are now priced very attractively given the industry's outlook. Below are two marijuana stocks investors can confidently buy hand over fist, as well as one pot stock to avoid like the plague.

  • Why Alibaba, JD.com, and RTX Stocks Dropped Monday

    Shares of Chinese companies that rallied Wednesday, then slipped, then rallied again on Friday, were giving back some of their gains again on Monday morning. Shares of Chinese e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX), for example, were down 8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. Internet giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) had lost 8.5%.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Alibaba Ups Buybacks to $25 Billion as Crackdown Signs Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. soared as much as 13% on Tuesday in New York after ramping up its share buyback program to $25 billion, fueling hopes that Beijing is easing off an internet crackdown that wiped out $470 billion of the e-commerce giant’s value.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane

  • Nasdaq's Correction Could Be Nearly Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is no longer in a bear market. The good news is that Nasdaq's correction could nearly be over, too. While the Nasdaq isn't in a bear market anymore, some individual stocks in the index are.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

    A balanced approach that pursues both growth and dividend income can help you achieve your long-term financial goals.

  • Stocks are still in a bear market and investors should sell the recent 'vicious' rally and get defensive, Morgan Stanley says

    The Nasdaq Composite jumped 8.2% last week to mark its best performance since November 2020.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]