Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Outlook

The analysts covering Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Viavi Solutions' eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2023, which would reflect a definite 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$1.3b of revenue in 2023. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Viavi Solutions, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

Notably, the analysts have cut their price target 19% to US$14.70, suggesting concerns around Viavi Solutions' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Viavi Solutions at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$13.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Viavi Solutions is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 14% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 8.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Viavi Solutions is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Viavi Solutions' future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Viavi Solutions after today.

