Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) Outlook

The analysts covering First National Financial Corporation (TSE:FN) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for First National Financial from its four analysts is for revenues of CA$818m in 2023 which, if met, would be a meaningful 9.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to decrease 8.1% to CA$2.98 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$1.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$3.16 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that analyst sentiment has declined measurably after the new consensus came out, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a small dip in EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CA$35.83 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on First National Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$40.00 and the most bearish at CA$33.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that First National Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 7.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 11% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 12% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than First National Financial.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to next year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of First National Financial going forwards.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple First National Financial analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

