Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Outlook

Today is shaping up negative for Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Energy Vault Holdings' six analysts is for revenues of US$385m in 2023, which would reflect a huge 164% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are presumed to reduce, shrinking 19% from last year to US$0.46. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$565m and losses of US$0.46 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$7.40, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Energy Vault Holdings at US$12.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.50. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Energy Vault Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 164% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 131% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Energy Vault Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Energy Vault Holdings after today.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Energy Vault Holdings, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year.

