Timed Teaser: On the loss of Gunther, $1.5m trainers and more

Testifying before the British Parliament, Haughen described a lack of experience among the upper-echelon of management at Facebook, saying, "Mark [Zuckerberg] came in when he was 19, and he's still the CEO. There's a lot of people who are VPs [vice presidents] and directors, who, this is the only job they've ever had."Haughen suggested that this lack of experience partially explained the company's view on harmful content.She said Facebook managers' response to hate speech on the platform was to say, "'we didn't invent hate, we didn't invent ethnic violence,' and that's not the question. The question is, what is Facebook doing to amplify or expand hate? What is it doing to expand ethnic violence?"Asked by one lawmaker if she thought Facebook was making hate worse, Haughen answered, "unquestionably, it's making hate worse."Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, appeared before a parliamentary select committee in Britain that is examining plans to regulate social media companies.