Timelapse footage shows dangerous California 'debris flow' that killed at least one person
Timelapse footage captured a dangerous debris flow in Yucaipa, California, that affected 3,000 residents and killed at least one person.
Drone footage captured the beautiful scene of snowflakes descending on fall foliage in Wheeler Canyon, Utah, on Sunday, October 23.This footage was captured by Justin McFarland, who told Storyful that this was the first snowstorm of the season.Other social media users also posted footage of the snow fall. Credit: Justin McFarland via Storyful
The International Space Station (ISS) performed a “Pre-Determined Debris Avoidance Maneuver” to increase its distance away from a fragment of a Russian satellite. NASA said in a post on its website that the ISS’s thrusters fired for just more than five minutes on Monday to provide an “extra measure of distance” from a fragment of…
Kia will recall 71,000 2008-2009 model year Sportage vehicles in the United States previously recalled in 2016 for fire risks and is advising owners to park outside until repairs are completed. Kia said the recall fix is currently under development that will address the risk of a fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) that could occur while parked or driving. Kia has identified eight vehicle fires and 15 localized melting/damage incidents since 2017 in the Sportage sport utility vehicles that had previously had the 2016 recall repairs completed.
(Bloomberg) -- One of former President Donald Trump’s top lawyers has taken on a role as senior adviser for his new political action committee, pressing his MAGA message even as she defends him in a series of high-stakes lawsuits. Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock S
Police footage shows ten-year-old running from alleged kidnapping attempt that occurred on Thursday, 20 October.Source: Fort Lauderdale Police Department
Greensboro police are investigating after two people were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting Tuesday night, WXLV reported.
Adam Montgomery is also facing charges of falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and witness tampering.
With China, Russia, and North Korea fielding more advanced missiles, the US and Canada are paying more attention to NORAD.
Rishi Sunak may press ahead with plans to fine people £10 for missing doctors appointments, Downing Street said on Wednesday.
The Cowboys needed to shore up their 20th ranked run defense, which gives up 4.4 yards per carry, for a possible stretch run for the playoffs.
This week's bowl projections look at how a big win against UCLA has put Oregon in position to reach the College Football Playoff if it keeps winning.
These viral gadgets will make you feel like Top Chef material in your own kitchen.
This was not cool, Aaron Rodgers.
A Chinese military contractor unveiled a Chinese military drone capable of dropping off a robot attack dog featuring an automatic weapon mounted to its back.
(Bloomberg) -- A majority of early voters in Georgia cast their ballots in the state’s pivotal Senate contest for Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but his challenger, Republican Herschel Walker, holds the advantage among those waiting until Election Day, according to a Monmouth University poll.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise Turn
U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances. The Conference Board survey on Tuesday also showed more consumers planned to buy a home over the next six months, despite soaring borrowing costs. The steady rise in consumers' buying intentions could provide some stability for the economy in the near-term.
In an effort to address this, the EU began working on a proposal for a common charger. On June 7, 2022 the European Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on the common charger directive, which was endorsed by EU member states' representatives on June 29. On Monday, Oct. 24 the Council approved the European Parliament's position and the legislation was adopted.
Grab this popular gizmo while you can — come December it'll be harder to find than a real fairy!
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
The United States on Wednesday targeted Iranian officials, including those overseeing Tehran's Evin prison, and others in new sanctions on Iran over internet censorship and a crackdown on protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. Demonstrations following the 22-year-old's death in custody on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution. Wednesday's sanctions marking 40 days since Amini's death are the latest round imposed by Washington on Iran over the crackdown on protests, as the United States seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.