Timelapse of pilgrims circling Kaaba in Mecca
Muslim pilgrims continued their religious rituals on Sunday during the annual hajj pilgrimage, circling the Kaaba in Mecca. (July 10)
Muslim pilgrims continued their religious rituals on Sunday during the annual hajj pilgrimage, circling the Kaaba in Mecca. (July 10)
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityThe risk of a euro-area recession is growing as the likelihood of natural gas shortages rises and inflation remains at record levels,
The piece by Damien Hirst, known for using dead animals in his art, violated Germany's Animal Welfare Act, PETA said.
The average cash savings balance among people in their 60s is $72,834. Of course, you may also have some of your IRA or 401(k) in cash, and that money can count toward your retirement emergency cash reserves, too. If your savings could use a little boost, then it pays to pad your cash reserves.
A Boston nonprofit has shut down amid a federal investigation into two of its leaders.
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Regis Philbin, who passed away Friday, July 24 at the age of 88, was no stranger to Central Jersey
Some new news broke yesterday for Marvel’s long-in-the-works fourth Captain America movie, i.e., the announcement that The Cloverfield Paradox’s Julius Onah had signed on to direct Anthony Mackie’s first full movie in the title role.
A Texas judge has blocked child-abuse investigations into two families with transgender children, saying the probes are violated state law.
It’s been nearly a year since a deadly hit-and-run crash claimed the lives of a couple in Seminole County.
The Virginia governor told CBS News that voters care more about inflation, rising gas costs, and crime than the January 6 hearings.
In 2022, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert is rediscovering her roots, learning how to enjoy aging at 58, and revealing why she left Hollywood.
"It really is a period piece."View Entire Post ›
New video footage shows New York City bodega worker Jose Alba wanted to avoid the confrontation with Austin Simon before the fatal stabbing on July 1 in Harlem.
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
Assassin may have killed Abe as revenge against religious group that bankrupted his mother
The 13 Turpin siblings have been in the custody of Riverside County, CA, since 2018 and have endured hardships like unstable housing and food insecurity.
"Defendants are violating...provisions by continually and habitually feeding wildlife in the Community and within the Common Area," the lawsuit against the couple states
Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect who they say is scamming elderly residents throughout Montgomery County.
Go ahead and make laws that affect only Christians. Leave the rest of us alone.
Children in San Francisco purportedly had to walk past an open-air drug den on their way home from school last week, according to video posted on social media.