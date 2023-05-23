Timelapse Shows Smoke Gushing From Popocatepetl Volcano

Timelapse video shows ash and smoke rising from Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano after two moderate eruptions were recorded on Monday, May 22.

Video recorded by multiple fixed cameras shows the thick smoke streaming from the volcano.

Mexico’s National Center for Disaster Prevention issued a yellow phase three warning following the eruptions, urging people to avoid the volcano “due to the danger of falling ballistic fragments.”

The National Civil and Protection Service said Puebla International Airport, approximately 30 miles east of the volcano, suspended operations after the presence of ash-fall on runways. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful