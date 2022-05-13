Timelapse video shows storms moving into Sioux Falls, South Dakota area

The Recount

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.