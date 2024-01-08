The ‘timeless allure’ of this estate for sale in NC will leave you spellbound. See why

Modern elegance and ageless European grace collide seamlessly inside and outside this dramatic Asheville, North Carolina, estate that recently landed on the real estate market for $5.85 million. It’s enough to leave anyone absolutely transfixed — if you’re into that sort of thing.

Drone shot of the estate

Built in 2002, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence sits in Biltmore Park on 2.51 acres of lush greenery and has an abundance of privacy from the outside world. The exterior has a “European-inspired” magic to its architecture with a cornucopia of windows, arched doorways and a fairy-tale-like terrace.

Dining room

And the inside looks like something straight out of “Saltburn.”

Staircase

“The heart of the home is its spacious two-story great room with its wall of windows that overlooks the refinished pool, hot tub, and pool house,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty describes.

Grand room

“The main-level owner’s wing boasts black walnut floors, a marble fireplace, and a stunning primary bath with a backlit Cristallo quartzite wall, whirlpool tub, and marble-lined shower. The re-imagined kitchen exudes comfort and elegance with custom cabinetry, quartzite and granite countertops, and a cozy keeping room with a fireplace.”

Bedroom

Other features include:

Tile flooring

Walk-in closet

Wet bar

Floor heating

Cathedral ceilings

Bonus room

Bathroom

“The cobblestone circular driveway, attached three-car garage and detached two-car garage with bonus room complete the timeless allure. This estate harmoniously blends classic architecture and modern luxury, offering an unparalleled lifestyle at Biltmore Park’s pinnacle,” the listing notes.

Office

The listing is held by Sandi AuBuchon.

Dining room

Unique penthouse lists for a whopping $65M in Colorado. See the ‘true rarity’

Ex-LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss built this California retreat. It’s now for sale