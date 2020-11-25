HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the "Billionaire Report 2020" jointly released by UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers, despite the impact of the epidemic, the wealth of global billionaires has not decreased, but has continued to grow, which proves that they all have their own unique ways of saving wealth. Timeless Investment Management Limited's Family Trust Service formulates wealth management plans for different high-end customers in line with their short-term or long-term interests based on their needs as high-net-worth individuals. This trust service also provides customized family trust service solutions for wealth isolation and preservation, value preservation and effective inheritance, committing to achieve more "centennial families".

Timeless Investment is practicing the true meaning of family wealth inheritance

With the increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals and the scale of their assets, the safety of funds and the inheritance of wealth have become some of the most concerned topics. Timeless Investment's aim is to transfer the successful experience of Europe and the United States to Asia and help more families achieve easier large-scale asset management through family office services. Timeless Investment has trust licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, the British Virgin Islands and Switzerland, asset management and fund establishment licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore, and a bank license in Colorado, USA. Relying on the advantages of domestic and overseas resources accumulated over the years, Timeless Investment can provide global clients with comprehensive, safe and compliant asset custody services, as well as precise wealth management.

The Timeless Investment family office assists clients in setting up trust structures, family funds and family trusts, thereby centralizing family wealth management and realizing the optimal allocation of family assets. In addition, it also involves the daily needs of family finance such as risk management, tax planning, credit management, foreign exchange management, etc.

For trust services, Timeless Investment will tailor the investment portfolio according to customers' actual situation and expected returns. The project period, investment amount, etc. can be flexibly designed and written into the trust agreement. The trustee will then manage these assets according to the client's instructions. In terms of investment strategy, Timeless Investment's trust plan investment portfolio is dominated by high-rated fixed-income bonds, which includes high-rated corporate bonds, government bonds, asset-backed bonds, real estate mortgage bonds, etc. The investment areas cover the United States, China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Japan, France and other parts of the world. The industries are also diversified, meaning clients can avoid market risks as much as possible while they enjoy stable returns. This strategy can be described as one that is both offensive and defensive, striving for stability.

Trusts generally have four functions: confidentiality of information, asset segregation, tax planning and inheritance planning. They can effectively protect the independence and security of property and personal privacy, avoid the risks of personal debt and enterprise equity, optimize the tax burden, and effectively carry out the inheritance of family business and assets. In addition, Timeless Investment's trust plan has its own unique advantages.

Timeless Investment Trust Plans allocate a basket of bonds above the BBB level to minimize the default risk in bonds by allocating investment-grade bonds above 40 grades. Secondly, Timeless Investment purchases bond assets from the "primary market" and holds them to maturity. The investment does not need to be affected by the fluctuation of market interest rates and bond prices to enjoy the timely fixed bonds interest. Lastly, Timeless Investment Trust Plans carry out hierarchical pledge operations for the bonds it holds through careful calculation and analysis by professional managers and banks. Trust holders can reap higher profit margins while they enjoy the allocation of low-risk bonds. As the economy continues to grow, more ultra-high-net-worth individuals will be born from the process of transformation and upgrading of high-tech or traditional industries. Timeless Investment believes that family offices and family trusts will rise at a faster rate to meet the needs of families in wealth management, education, charity, etc.

SOURCE Timeless Investment Management Limited