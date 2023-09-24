Timeless tunes in Titletown: Packers fans celebrating Kickoff Weekend

TechCrunch

Along with AI advances in Windows 11 and Bing, Microsoft also this week announced it's bringing new AI-powered features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. Now, it will also include AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor and the ability to create AI images from the app. The new AI camera lenses will let users create photos, videos and GIFs with different effects, including lenses that are powered by Microsoft's collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap.