Timeline: From 911 call to hostages, Austin officer's death

An Austin police officer and three other people are dead after an early morning incident in South Austin Saturday. The identities of the victims have yet to be released, but the officer was part of an Austin SWAT unit that was dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting and stabbing.

Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson outlined a timeline of events Saturday morning hours after the individuals were pronounced dead. She noted that police are "in the early stages of investigations and the details are subject to change.”

Here's what we know:

911 call from stabbing victim screaming for help at Bernoulli Drive

Henderson said a 911 call from 9308 Bernoulli Drive came in from a victim screaming for help at 2:49 a.m. She told authorities she had been stabbed.

Eight minutes later, officers arrived at the scene. Prior to that, a stabbing victim escaped the residence. Henderson did not specify if it was the same individual who had called 911. The individual told officers on scene that the suspect had a knife before she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died following a shooting near the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive in South Austin on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Officers also learned that two others were injured inside with the suspect.

APD officers fired upon after making entry, retreat

At 3 a.m., Henderson said officers made forced entry to the residence and identified themselves as Austin police as they did. It is unclear how many officers were involved in the initial entry. The suspect then fired upon them and officers retreated.

Henderson noted that at 3:06 a.m., with an armed, barricaded subject and two hostages, SWAT was dispatched to the scene.

Austin officers shot shortly after SWAT arrives

SWAT arrived more than an hour later at 4:11 a.m.

As they made a second entry, the suspect fired upon them and officers returned fire. At 4:15 a.m., radio communication noted that two officers had been shot.

Henderson said the officers were both taken to a hospital. One of them died, and the other is in stable condition.

Members of the Austin Fire Department bow their heads as they prepare to drive in a procession leaving Dell Seton Medical Center in Downtown Austin following the shooting death of a fellow officer earlier this morning, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. A second officer was injured in the shooting.

Suspect, hostages at Bernoulli Drive found dead

Henderson said the suspect and two hostages were found dead at the scene. She did not specify their cause of death.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Hostages, Austin police officer killed: Shooting, stabbing timeline