TIMELINE: From 911 calls to arrest, here is a look at how the midtown triple shooting unfolded

As we continue to learn more about the triple shooting that left two people dead in midtown, Channel 2 Action News has learned more about the timeline of events of how the afternoon unfolded from the time of the shooting and when the alleged shooter, Raissa Kengne, was taken into custody.

The initial call to 911 was made around 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 22, saying someone had been shot at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, which is the 1280 West Condos.

Kengne is accused of shooting Michael Shinners and Michael Horne inside the leasing office of the condo building.

Shortly after that, another shooting was reported at 1100 Peachtree Street, with police saying the last shot was fired at 2:15 p.m.

Police said Kengne held a person at gunpoint in the management office before shooting a man, later identified as Wesley Freeman. Shinners and Freeman both died from their injuries. At last check, Horne remained in the hospital.

Witnesses said that from there, Kengne walked toward Colony Square. Channel 2 Action News learned that she went to the Truist Bank location there and withdrew money.

According to Patrick Manido, a taxi driver with Atlanta Checker Cab, he picked Kengne up at the Starling Hotel (formerly the W Midtown Hotel) thinking it was just an ordinary pickup.

He told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that after picking her up from that hotel, they went to a home on Robin Hood Road NE in Ansley Park. Kengne told him it was her lawyer’s home. He says no one came to the door and Kengne returned to his cab.

From there, they went to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. When they arrived, he says she paid the $48 fare with a $100 bill.

Police announced around 4:15 p.m. that Kengne had been arrested at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

On Aug. 23, Kengne had her first court appearance, where she continuously interrupted the judge about whether she qualified for a public defender. The judge quickly dismissed the conversation and suggested she retain counsel.

Story continues

After an intense back-and-forth conversation, the judge denied Kengne bond and officers took her back to jail.

During our investigation into this story so far, Channel 2 Action News has uncovered that Freeman was one of several people named in a federal lawsuit filed by Kengne earlier this year.

Among a number of accusations, Kengne listed that she worked at an accounting firm at 1100 Peachtree Street and claimed she faced retaliation and harassment.

Neighbors confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Jones that Kengne lived at the 1280 West Condos and told him about the encounters they had with her.

Condo residents held a vigil for the victims on Aug. 23.



