A timeline of the allegations against Sienna Mae Gomez, including the video that shows her kissing Jack Wright

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright Sienna Gomez/YouTube

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright are members of the TikTok collective the Hype House.

The two of them appeared to date until Gomez was accused of sexual assault, which she denies.

Wright has yet to acccuse Gomez himself, but two others have posted claims and a video.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Sienna Mae Gomez and Jack Wright are two members of the TikTok creator collective in Los Angeles called the Hype House. Gomez, who is 17, has become embroiled in scandal after being accused by third parties of sexually assaulting Wright, who is 18.

The two never publicly confirmed a relationship but began posting videos that showed them kissing, hugging, cuddling, and dancing with each other on their respective social media platforms in October 2020. Bolstered by their apparent relationship, Gomez accumulated over 14.5 million followers and Wright amassed over 8.5 million on their main TikTok accounts.

Recently, the two slowly stopped making videos together. On May 30, Wright's friend, Mason Rizzo - who has over 184,000 TikTok followers - posted a screenshot of a Notes app page detailing allegations that Gomez sexually assaulted Wright and that she was verbally abusive to him and others.

After the allegations were posted, Wright retweeted them, and social media users appeared to turn on Gomez instantly.

She has denied the allegations in two separate videos she posted to her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube pages, and in a statement shared with Insider.

Gomez posted her second denial after a video was posted by another one of Wright's friends that purports to show an alleged sexual assault taking place.

Gomez said in Friday's Instagram video that her legal representatives have sent cease-and-desist letters to the involved parties. She has lost at least one sponsorship and hundreds of thousands of followers since the scandal unfolded.

Gomez and Wright have not responded to Insider's requests for comment.

Gomez and Wright never confirmed their relationship

Story continues

Gomez is one of the newest additions to the Hype House, as the TikTok creator collective has seen creators come and go. While she never confirmed her relationship with Wright, they began frequently appearing on each other's social media pages in October 2020.

The two started to slowly stop appearing in each other's videos and Gomez jokingly "addressed the situation" on TikTok when the Hype House revealed it would be the subject of a Netflix reality series.

Gomez said fans noticed Wright's absence in her videos and she said it was because they were filming the show. Wright has only been seen in two additional videos with Gomez since.

Rizzo posted the allegations against Gomez on Sunday

On May 30, Wright's friend, Rizzo, posted a statement to social media. He later deleted the detailed allegations of abuse against Gomez and said the dispute would be handled offline.

"I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to go kill himself and sexually assault him multiple times after he set boundaries and repeatedly wonder why 'he doesn't like you back,'" the statement read.

Rizzo continued on to claim that Gomez has a history of "verbally abusing people" when she was in high school and Los Angeles, where she now lives, in addition to "prioritizing the growth of her platform."

Gomez began losing hundreds of thousands of followers

Gomez posted videos about reaching 15 million followers on TikTok in early April 2021. This is supported by data on Social Blade - a website that collects social media following data - that was reviewed by Insider.

However, after Rizzo posted the since-deleted allegations to his Twitter, she began hemorrhaging followers by the hundreds of thousands. According to Social Blade, she was at 15.1 million followers on Monday, but by Wednesday, she lost over 400,000 followers.

As of Friday afternoon, she lost another 200,000, totaling her loss to over 600,000 followers.

Wright's twin brother, James, added to the pile-on

James, Wright's twin brother, used Twitter's quote-tweet function to seemingly substantiate Rizzo's allegations. He wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "this is why 'I couldn't just let it go and stay out of it.'"

James Wright later deleted his tweet when Rizzo put out a statement that said he and the Wright family were working to resolve the issue with the Gomez family offline.

Gomez denied the allegations on June 1

On June 1, Gomez posted an 8-minute video stating that the allegations in Rizzo's tweet are "unequivocally false." She said that she and Wright "never had sex," and that it felt uncomfortable to disclose details about her sexual history because she is underage.

Gomez went on to say that she was in love with Wright during their apparent relationship but said that Wright did not feel the same way toward her. She said the "passion" she felt for Wright is now being misconstrued as desperation and possessiveness.

"Two weeks ago I asked him to film a video with me for my mental health's sake because I couldn't move on with everyone thinking we were still together," Gomez said. "He told me it wasn't healthy for either of us because this would mean losing his online girlfriend."

Gomez also said that she and Wright have said hurtful things to one another, and said that Wright was sexually assaulted by a different woman at a gathering on a night when Gomez wasn't present.

"I'm sorry but for the one time I have to protect myself before I protect you," she said, referring to Wright. "I was trying to keep your name and your personal business out of it but you didn't keep my name and my personal business out of it knowing damn well your friends were going to post those tweets."

Wright released his own statement later that day

On June 2, Wright posted a statement in response to Gomez's video. In it, he wrote that his brother and Rizzo were "only trying to protect me with the truth."

"I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs. I don't want to tear anyone down and only wish healing for everyone involved," Wright wrote.

He has yet to personally accuse Gomez of sexual assault or verbal abuse. In her video, Gomez pointed out that Wright un-retweeted the initial accusations against her before they were deleted.

A self-identified witness to the alleged sexual assault posted a video of it on June 3

Another individual named Lachlan Hannemann posted a TikTok on June 3 that he claims contains footage of Gomez sexually assaulting Wright, which Hannemann said he witnessed.

The video has since been removed from Hannemann's account, and he wrote in a follow-up comment that it was removed by TikTok. It is still circulating on TikTok on other accounts.

In the video, which Hannemann said was filmed on November 30, 2020, he showed a clip of Wright appearing to be inebriated to the point of being asleep or otherwise incapacitated. Hannemann said Wright was "passed out, unconscious" in the video.

Hanneman claimed that he was unaware the relationship between Gomez and Wright was "fake" and wasn't alarmed when Gomez sat on top of Wright and started kissing him. Hanneman then showed a clip purported to be Gomez kissing Wright with her hand on Wright's crotch while Wright was incapacitated.

Hanneman went on to say that he pulled Gomez off Wright shortly after the clip was filmed.

Gomez responded again on June 4 and said she had issued cease-and-desist letters

In a second video response, Gomez denied the allegations for a second time. She said that she is a victim of "multiple attempts to cancel me and slander my name." Gomez also said that she has tried multiple times to take the situation offline, but that Wright's friends keep dropping "cryptic" information despite her efforts.

Gomez claimed that it was normal for her and Wright to kiss one another for videos and in private at the time the November 30 video was taken. She also claimed that Wright was not unconscious at the time she started kissing him and that Wright kissed her back on his own accord. Gomez also said her hand was not on Wright's crotch in the video, but was on his thigh.

"The way that Jack's friend narrated this video, I'll admit, looks so weird," Gomez said. "If he was unconscious, why did his arm move when you got up, and also, why was he kissing me back?"

Gomez went on to say that the clips were edited together deceptively and questioned why the alleged assault was recorded by James Wright. She claimed that James filmed the interaction because he perceived it as funny, not because it was perceived as an assault. She also denied that Hanneman pulled her off Wright.

"This video is proof of nothing and instead raises more questions about Jack's issues and his friends' behavior," Gomez said.

Read the original article on Insider