Timeline: The Bolsheviks to Putin: a history of Russian defaults

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles travel along the embankment of the Moskva River during sunset in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorgelina do Rosario
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leon Trotsky
    Leon Trotsky
    Marxist revolutionary from Russia (1879-1940)

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON (Reuters) - In 1918, Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky told Western creditors aghast at the Bolsheviks' repudiation of Russia's external debt: "Gentlemen, you were warned."

He reminded them that dismissal of Tsarist-era debt had been a key manifesto of the failed uprising in 1905. More than a century later, Russia stands on the brink of another default but this time there was no warning.

Few expected the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine to elicit such a ferocious response from the West, which has all but severed Russia from global financial and payment systems.

These are Russia's major debt events over the past century:

1918: REPUDIATION

Just before the 1917 revolution, Russia was the world's largest net international debtor, having borrowed heavily to finance industrialisation and railways.

But seeing the Tsarist industrialisation drive as failing the working class, the Bolsheviks repudiated all foreign debt.

"They said 'we are not paying and even if we could, we wouldn't pay.' And that was a political statement," said Hassan Malik, senior sovereign analyst at Loomis Sayles and the author of the book "Bankers and Bolsheviks: International Finance and the Russian Revolution".

Despite Trotsky's reminder, the default shocked the world, especially France, whose banks and citizens suffered massive losses.

"Investors didn't take it seriously because they thought it would be so self-harmful," Malik said, estimating the debt to be worth at least $500 billion at 2020 prices and possibly more.

It took until the mid-1980s for Moscow to recognise some of that debt.

1991: USSR TO RUSSIA

Following the break-up of the USSR in 1991, Russia stopped servicing part of the overseas debt it inherited from former Soviet states.

Andrey Vavilov, Russia's deputy finance minister between 1994 and 1997, said the Russian Federation held around $105 billion in Soviet-era debt at the end of 1992, with its own debt amounting to $2.8 billion.

For accepting the inherited debt, the Paris Club recognised Russia as a creditor nation, Vavilov wrote in his book "The Russian Public Debt and Financial Meltdowns". And as Russia agreed with the group of nations to restructure $28 billion in debt in 1996, it was allowed to shift major Soviet-era debt payments to the next decade.

But with a financial crisis around the corner, it would take until 2017 to clear the Communist-era arrears.

1998: ROUBLE DEBT DEFAULT

By 1997, crashing oil prices slashed Russian export revenues. External debt, which stood near 50% of GDP in 1995, had swelled by 1998 to 77%, according to Vavilov, who blamed hefty IMF/World Bank loans for contributing to the pile.

Russia raised very little tax revenue and relied on short-term Treasury bills known as GKO to cover expenditure. But it found it harder and harder to roll these over and was soon spending ever-increasing amounts to defend the rouble.

"The more the government insisted that it would stand by the currency and repay its debts, the more investors concluded it was time to sell," said Chris Miller in his book "Putinomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia".

A month before the default, the IMF put together a $22.6 billion aid package, but "the market was expecting the announcement of an additional $20 billion," Martin Gilman, the IMF representative in Moscow at the time, wrote in his book "No Precedent, No Plan: Inside Russia's 1998 Default".

On Aug. 17, 1998, Russia threw in the towel, devaluing the rouble, announcing it could no longer pay rouble debt and introducing a three-month moratorium on some external debt.

Russian banks that had invested heavily in T-bills and had extensive foreign currency exposure soon went under.

2022: A FORCED DEFAULT

Through dire financial straits in 1998, Moscow made sure to continue Eurobond payments. Now it has plenty of cash but may not dodge default.

To sidestep sanctions, the Kremlin is suggesting foreign creditors open Russian bank accounts to receive payments in alternative currencies to the dollar.

Non-U.S. investors can in theory agree, but U.S. bondholders cannot, after a U.S. Treasury licence allowing them to accept Russian payments expired in May.

Miller, author of "Putinomics", said Russia would fight tooth and nail to dodge a Eurobond default.

"The officials on the central bank and the finance ministry have built their careers on restabilising Russia as a creditor that can be trusted in international markets," he said.

"It's built into their identity to make sure a default doesn’t happen again."

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Sujata Rao and Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Telefonica shortlists Allianz, CDPQ for Spanish fiber network deal - sources

    Telefonica has admitted Allianz Global Investors and Canadian pension fund CDPQ to the final stages of an auction for a slice of its rural fiber network in Spain, which serves about three million homes in smaller villages, three sources close to the matter told Reuters. Dutch pension fund PGGM may team up with Allianz as part of a consortium, another source said, while Vauban could also seek a bidding partner. Telefonica, Allianz, CDPQ and PGGM declined to comment.

  • Japan's April factory output slumps in sign of pressure on economy

    Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April as China's COVID-19 lockdowns and wider supply disruptions took a heavy toll on manufacturers, clouding the outlook for the trade-reliant economy. Separate data showed retail sales posted the largest rise in nearly a year as consumers stepped up spending after the government eased pandemic curbs, withstanding pressure from wider price rises that threaten to hurt demand. Factory output dropped 1.3% in April from the previous month, official data showed on Tuesday, on sharp falls in the production of items such as electronic parts and production machinery.

  • Binance's venture capital arm raises $500 million fund to invest in Web3, blockchain

    The fund is supported by investment firms DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital and Whampoa Group as well as by other private equity firms and family offices, the company said https://www.binance.com/en/blog/ecosystem/binance-labs-closes-$500m-investment-fund-to-boost-blockchain-web3-and-valuebuilding-technologies-421499824684903944. Web3 is a somewhat vague term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and is based on digital record-keeping technology blockchain, which also drives the platforms running cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether.

  • Big ECB Hike Holzmann Wants Is Now Forecast by Deutsche Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationDeutsche Bank AG broke with consensus to predict the Euro

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Dow, S&P futures inch up ahead of economic data; Salesforce climbs

    Shares of Salesforce jumped 8.6% in premarket trading after the enterprise software firm raised its full-year adjusted profit outlook and said it did not see any material impact from the uncertain broader economic environment. Investors will also parse comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard and New York Fed President John Williams, due to speak later in the day, for clues on the timeline of monetary policy tightening. Hawkish comments from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and higher oil prices sapped risk appetite on Tuesday, with Wall Street's three major indexes closing lower following a rally last week.

  • America's big formula makers to meet with Biden as top adviser signals moves on industry consolidation

    President Biden is set to meet with top baby formula executives at the White House on Wednesday and one issue that may be on the table is whether to break up or at least dilute the power of some of these big manufacturers.

  • Meet a 34-year-old with $250,000 in student debt after 13 years of barely keeping up with her monthly interest payments: 'I never felt like I could get a handle on it'

    Janell Tryon didn't know the interest on her student loans would stack up so quickly. She now owes $100,000 more than she did when she graduated.

  • Opinion | Biden’s About to Make a Big Mistake on Student Loans

    There are better ways to help people than across-the-board debt relief.

  • Netflix's plan to charge people for sharing passwords is already a mess before it's even begun, report suggests

    Netflix has been trialing a new policy to charge people for sharing their account outside their households in Costa Rica, Chile, and Peru.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • REITs vs. Rental Property: Here's Which Strategy Has Made Me More Money

    Over that time, I've always had a job and saved, read hundreds of books on investing, paid attention to  stock market news, gotten degrees in finance, and more. TL;DR: I've spent a lot of time, energy, and money on the stock market. To illustrate this concept, and to show how some of the principles I've followed in real estate investing would've improved my stock market returns, I'm going to compare two investments I made around the same time.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • 60 percent of student loan borrowers made no payments during the pandemic freeze

    Almost 60 percent of borrowers with loans from the Department of Education did not make any payments on their loans during a freeze officials instituted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Federal Reserve Board of Governors published an article Friday from three staff members warning some of the roughly 11.5 million borrowers who have…

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Brace for another selloff if U.S. stocks reach this technical ‘danger zone’

    According to Jonathan Krinsky, a market technician at BTIG, the new “danger zone” for U.S. stocks corresponds roughly with the 50-day moving average for the S&P 500 , which is presently right around 4,275 although Krinsky believes equities would meet resistance slightly earlier at around 4,250, which is the top end of the “summer chop” range he anticipates. Because of this, Krinsky expects a swift bout of counter-cyclical reversion – where technology stocks lead markets higher, a dynamic that has already been witnessed during the past week – to be the near-term catalyst for a rebound in stocks.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Gets Hammered

    Now that the Americans are back from the extended weekend, we can see what they actually think about the stock market. I warned that the Monday candlestick was probably a bit misleading in the futures market, and now you see why.

  • A late-May rally in stocks isn't cause for investor celebration just yet

    If you managed to sleep through May or simply avoided your brokerage app, congratulations. You might be sitting on some gains for the month.

  • Phoenix displaced as No. 1 in nation for home price growth after 3 years at the top

    For the first time in nearly three years, metro Phoenix did not top the nation in home price growth, even though the Valley's large price gains are still affecting affordability in the area. Here's what top economists have to say about how housing prices are trending and why there's a new No. 1 city atop the list.