Timeline: A breakdown of Socorro active shooter incident and police chase that closed I-10

A driver repeatedly fired gunshots at police and civilians Wednesday in a dangerous 45-minute vehicle chase that started in Socorro.

The violent incident included at least three crashes, two carjackings, a bomb squad response and a high-speed pursuit involving a numerous law enforcement agencies.

"This individual did shoot at police officers and bystanders as this pursuit took place over the course of about an hour," Socorro Police Chief David Burton said.

Socorro Police Chief David Burton at a Wednesday news conference regarding shots fired during a lengthy police vehicle chase that ended on I-10 in far East El Paso.

Police exchanged gunfire with a 27-year-old man fleeing after a domestic disturbance incident, Burton said. There were no known gunshot injuries to officers or bystanders.

Socorro Police: Domestic incident leads to massive police chase, suspect firing gun from vehicle

The pursuit ended with the alleged shooter hospitalized after crashing into the back of a work truck on Interstate 10 West, near Joe Battle Boulevard. The investigation closed the westbound lanes of I-10 and snarling area traffic for hours into the evening.

Officials have not disclosed if the driver was injured in the crash, by police gunfire or both.

Socorro active shooter timeline

Here is a look at the timeline of events given by Burton during a Wednesday afternoon news conference at Socorro Municipal Court.

• About 9:20 a.m. — Socorro police get a call about a domestic disturbance at a home on La Cienega Drive.

• 9:35 a.m. — The first Socorro police officer arrives at the home. A person flees the home but a 27-year-old man refuses to exit. The officer talks to him, attempting to convince him to come out of the home.

• 10:31 a.m. — The man, who has a handgun, comes out of the front of the home, flees in a vehicle and a car chase begins on Socorro Road toward San Elizario.

• Carjacking — The man wrecks his car and carjacks another vehicle at the intersection of Socorro and Dindinger Road.

• Socorro chase — The police pursuit continues on Socorro Road into San Elizario then back on Socorro Road returning to Socorro and onto side neighborhood streets. Police lose the vehicle for a bit but then spot it again on Socorro Road.

Story continues

• Pursuit continues — The chase continues on several streets including Socorro Road, Alameda Avenue, Horizon Boulevard, Dindinger Road, Zaragoza Road, the Gateway and Interstate 10.

• 2nd carjacking — The driver crashes again and carjacks a red pickup on Horizon Boulevard.

• Shots fired — There were at least seven locations where the shooter allegedly fired at police or civilians during the chase. The number of shots fired was still being compiled.

• 11:16 a.m. — The suspected shooter attempting to flee a convoy of police cars crashes into the back of a work truck bringing the chase to an end on I-10 near Joe Battle Boulevard in far East El Paso.

• Gas-filled home — Socorro police at the home of the initial disturbance asked for help from the El Paso Police Department Bomb Squad to clear the house because it was filled with natural gas, possibly in an attempt by the shooter to cause an explosion.

Shooting investigation continues

Socorro police continue investigating the criminal case against the shooter in an incident stretching over several miles. Multiple police vehicles were damaged in the pursuit, Burton added.

As is standard practice, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the use of force in connection with shootings by Socorro police.

The shooter was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His name has not been released.

Socorro police were assisted in the pursuit by Texas state troopers, county constables, U.S. Border Patrol, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo tribal police, El Paso County sheriff's deputies and Socorro Independent School District police.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

More: Fatal shooting of 2 El Paso teens stems from drug deal robbery at Shawver Park, police say

More: Coronado High School lockout caused by person with a toy gun

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Timeline of Socorro active shooter incident during police chase