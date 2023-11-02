Timeline in the case of Brendan Depa, ex-Matanzas student accused of beating teacher's aide

Almost 10 months after his arrest, Brendan Depa, the Florida teen accused of beating a female teacher's aide, pleaded no contest at a hearing this week.

He is facing a charge of aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The incident happened Feb. 21, when a school camera caught a student identified as Depa attacking paraprofessional Joan Naydich.

He is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond.

Here is a look back at case:

Feb. 21: Depa arrested after attack on Joan Naydich is caught on camera

Matanzas High School security footage captured around 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 shows Naydich, 57, walking along a school hallway when she hears something and turns around.

The student identified as Depa in the video appears behind her, knocking Naydich off her feet and into the air.

Previous coverage: Matanzas High School student attacks teacher's aide, accuses her of taking Nintendo Switch

The Flagler County Sheriff’s office informed in a press release that Depa said “he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.”

Naydich has disputed that account, saying days after the incident that she never took the student’s videogame console.

Depa, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm; he was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

March 3: Depa’s defense question former student’s competency

Depa’s defense attorney, Kurt Teifke, filed a motion March 3 titled “suggestion of mental incompetence to stand trial.”

“Review of pertinent school, medical and mental health records, as well as information learned through the defendant as well as collateral sources (to include family members), leads the undersigned to have a reasonable, good faith belief that the defendant is not mentally competent to stand trial,” the motion stated.

Competency questioned: Defense questions competency of student charged in Matanzas High School attack

Court documents showed that Depa was staying at East Coast Habilitation Options, known as ECHO, a Palm Coast facility that describes itself as a “group home agency for behaviorally challenged children and young adults.”

A help-wanted ad on their Facebook page said the home “helps children, teens and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and behavior challenges.”

The case’s judge, Terence Perkins, appointed a medical expert to examine whether Depa met the definition of “intellectual disability” or autism in Florida statutes.

March 8: Judge grants Naydich permanent injunction

Naydich said she suffered two broken ribs and multiple bruises according to a petition for an injunction for protection she filed against Depa on Feb. 27.

Besides the injuries mentioned in the petition, a GoFundMe post for Naydich states that she suffered a concussion and a brain injury due to Depa’s alleged attack.

Circuit Judge Christopher France issued the permanent injunction on March 8.

Injunction granted: Teacher's aide granted permanent injunction against Brendan Depa in Matanzas attack

The temporary injunction bars Depa from having any contact with Naydich and prohibits him from coming within 500 feet of her residence or Matanzas High School. It also prohibits Depa from coming within 500 feet of Palm Coast Lanes, where Naydich watches her children bowl. Depa is also barred from knowingly coming within 100 feet of her car and from possessing any firearms.

Naydich spoke to the media after the hearing and said the injunction made her feel "somewhat" safer.

More: Teacher's aide in Matanzas attack is grateful for outpouring of support

"I just want to make sure that this doesn't ever happen to anybody else ever again," Naydich said.

June 16: Judge rules Depa competent to proceed

Circuit Judge Perkins found Depa competent during a June 16 hearing.

The judge said the question was whether what has been diagnosed as an autism spectrum disorder makes Depa “incompetent to proceed under the fairly low standard of competency."

Perkins cited a report from a psychologist who testified for the defense, pointing to a part where “(Depa) says 'But that’s not going to work. They have video evidence against me.’"

"That shows in my mind a depth of understanding not only the nature of the charge and the consequence of that, but who is doing what and where,” Perkins said.

The competency evaluation ordered by Perkins in March concluded Depa was competent and the legal case against him could proceed.

Sept. 9: Depa involved in jailhouse fight

After Depa was transferred from the Duval Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Jacksonville to the Flagler County Jail in August, when he turned 18, a jail report said he was involved in a fight with another inmate.

Depa spit at and got in a fight with another inmate, according to the report.

When asked what started the altercation, Depa said it was a comment the inmate made.

“We were talking about my case, and he said I’m going to prison. A large Black man attacks a small white woman guilty, so I attacked him,” Depa is quoted as saying in the report.

Oct. 30: Depa enters no-contest plea

Depa entered a no-contest plea Monday on the charge of aggravated battery.

The open plea to the court means Depa's defense attorney has not reached any agreement with prosecutors on the possible sentence.

The no-contest plea means "the defendant does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges, but waives the right to a trial and agrees to accept the penalty," according to the Cornell University Law School website.

Depa faces a minimum of 34.5 months and up to 30 in prison.

Perkins set the sentencing hearing for Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida teen accused of beating female teacher. Timeline of the case.