Timeline of Chopper 6 crash that killed pilot and photographer in Wharton State Forest

Two Action News crew members were killed Tuesday night after a 6ABC helicopter crashed in South Jersey.

A pilot and photographer were on board Chopper 6 when it crashed in a wooded part of Washington Township around 8 p.m., according to 6ABC.

Here's what we know so far from officials and flight data:

7:23 p.m.: Helicopter departs Northeast Philadelphia Airport

According to tracking data from Flight Aware, the American Eurocopter AS-350-A-STAR left the Northeast Philadelphia Airport about 7:23 p.m. and headed southeast toward the Jersey shore.

8:03 p.m.: Helicopter loops around Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Galloway

The chopper then returned on the same flight path back toward Philadelphia before crashing.

The aircraft was last airborne over Wharton State Forest before the crash.

10:50 p.m.: Officials receive a call about a missing helicopter

New Jersey State Park Police received a call referencing a helicopter that went missing in the area of Wharton State Forest.

12:02 a.m.: Debris field located and confirmed

A NJSPP officer located and confirmed a debris field a few hundred yards off of Mullica River Road in Washington Township, Burlington County.

3:15 a.m.: Federal Aviation Administration representative arrives on scene

A FAA representative arrived on scene to conduct an initial assessment.

It was then determined that the investigation would be suspended until sometime after daybreak Wednesday morning due to limited visibility and the remote location of the crash.

NEW: NJ Park Police just gave an update on the Chopper 6 crash. Investigators will be on site in the Wharton Forest for several hours today. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/xgOSzufGzY — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 20, 2023

The scene was secured by NJSPP Wednesday morning with the assistance of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the New Jersey State Police and the Hammonton Township Police Department.

This is a developing story. This timeline may grow and change as updates occur.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

Fatal crash: Channel 6 Action News helicopter crash in Burlington County kills pilot, photographer

Crash site: What to know about South Jersey's Wharton State Forest, site of the ABC6 helicopter crash

Chopper 6 victims: Here's what we know about the victims in the 6ABC helicopter crash in New Jersey

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Timeline of fatal Chopper 6 crash in Wharton State Forest