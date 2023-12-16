A timeline of Councilman Sean Loloee’s Sacramento business ventures, federal investigations

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee turned himself in to authorities on Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to unfair labor practices at Sacramento-area grocery stores under his ownership.

Loloee and Karla Montoya, the general manager of his Viva Supermarket businesses, were named in a 25-count indictment from the U.S. Dept. of Justice, accusing them of conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession of false immigration documents.

“Today’s news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council; both of which I will continue to do as I fight these allegations,” Loloee said in a statement.

Video shows Councilman Loloee exit courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal charges

Federal and state agents were spotted at three Viva Supermarket locations in late October.

The indictment lists accusations of underpaying employees, withholding overtime pay, not paying employees for COVID-19 sick time, and intimidating employees for talking with investigators.

In 2022, there were questions about whether Loloee lived within his district or at a Granite Bay home owned by his wife. A city-commissioned investigation found that Loloee lived at a District 2 home that he owns.

Here is a timeline of Loloee’s businesses, his time on the Sacramento City Council, details on investigations of these businesses by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, and the accusations included in the indictment.

November 2008

The indictment says that starting in 2008, Loloee and Montoya hired employees who used fraudulent documents at Viva Supermarkets. Montoya herself was hired using false documents.

The indictment alleges Loloee owed employees back wages of approximately $3,496.18, which he was obligated to pay them back.

2020

The indictment alleged Loloee held a meeting amid an investigation where he wanted to know if there were workers were him or against him. Loloee allegedly said if they were against, then they should leave.

February 2020

The second investigation is launched into wage and hourly labor practices, focusing on the Viva Supermarket Northwood location. The indictment says that this investigation found Loloee violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, including overtime pay requirements.

This time, Loloee paid several employees approximately $35,000 in back wages.

Sketches show Sacramento Councilman Sean Loloee’s federal court arraignment

November 2020

Loloee was elected to the District 2 seat of the Sacramento City Council after winning the general runoff election in November. District 2 includes the North Sacramento areas of Del Paso Heights, Hagginwood and Robla.

February 2021

A third investigation from the Dept. of Labor looks at all Viva Supermarkets under Loloee’s ownership.

As part of this investigation, the Department sent an investigator to Loloee’s businesses to conduct interviews with employees.

May 2021

The DOJ said Loloee applied for COVID-19 relief funds from the Small Business Administration for two of his grocery stores.

In the applications, Loloee underreported each of his store’s 2020 gross income to “make them appear entitled to an award,” according to the DOJ.

Loloee requested over $2.2 million and was awarded approximately $1.2 million.

Loloee allegedly threatened employees, issued already-voided paychecks

2022

The Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Loloee, Montoya and Viva Supermarkets under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency told Loloee that he owned $1.5 million in back wages, liquidated damages and civil monetary penalties.

June 2022

In the summer of 2022, questions arise over whether Loloee lives in the district he represents.

Reports from The Sacramento Bee alleged that Loloee may not live in his North Sacramento home where he is registered to vote and may live at a house in an affluent neighborhood in Granite Bay.

Loloee is listed as a Granite Bay resident in the December 2023 indictment.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg asked Loloee for a report on where he lived. The mayor followed up with a letter calling on Loloee to agree to an independent investigation.

July 2022

Hours before the Sacramento City Council was scheduled to hold a special meeting, Loloee addressed reporters through a Zoom call with a statement about his residency.

Loloee said he agreed to an independent investigation of his residency, saying he lives in the district he serves and was cooperative with the city attorney’s office.

Here are the charges Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee is facing

October 2022

Reports and constituent concerns led the city to launch an investigation into Loloee’s residency.

The city’s independent investigation found that Loloee’s “primary residence” is in the district he represents.

City officials said interviews were done with multiple witnesses and public and private documents were examined.

In its investigation, the city said Loloee’s District 2 home was purchased in March 2019 before he considered running for city council. The city’s report said he purchased the home due to the proximity of his businesses in the area.

“He uses the Nogales Street address for his driver’s license, personal mortgage loans, insurance, vehicle registration, passport renewal applications, utilities and other mail,” the report said.

October 2023

Federal and state agents were spotted at Viva Supermarkets in what initially was described by a Homeland Security spokesperson as part of “law enforcement activity.”

The agents were spotted at three Viva Supermarket locations, two in North Sacramento and a third in Rancho Cordova.

November 2023

At least five candidates announced they were running to replace Loloee when his term ends in 2024.

The Sacramento Bee cited State Sen. Angelique Ashby saying she was told by Loloee he won’t seek re-election for a second term, but Loloee has not made a public announcement regarding his re-election.

December 2023

On Dec. 15, the indictment was unsealed and Loloee and Montoya had their arraignment at the federal courthouse in Sacramento.

Loloee and Montoya pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following the arraignment, Loloee declined to comment on the allegations.

