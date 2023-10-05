Timeline: Daytona Beach Shores lieutenant who put son in jail as a potty-training lesson

Michael Schoenbrod, the Daytona Beach Shores police lieutenant who faced investigations after locking his 3½-year-old son in a city jail cell last October as a potty-training lesson, has resigned, The News-Journal has learned.

It’s the latest twist in a story that has stayed in the headlines since The News-Journal broke news of the allegations in June.

Here’s a timeline of the key developments in the story:

What was the incident at the heart of the jail potty-training story?

Schoenbrod told a Department of Children and Families caseworker that he and Sgt. Jessica Long were having difficulty potty training their 3½-year-old child. Long brought him to the Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department on Oct. 5, 2022, placing him in a jail cell for a few minutes.

The next day, Schoenbrod brought the boy back to the jail cell, handcuffed loosely.

"He was crying. I was getting the response I expected from him," Schoenbrod told the caseworker, body-cam footage from a Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputy shows.

The boy promised to never again poop his pants, Schoenbrod said in the interview.

Memos written by Public Safety Director Michael Fowler to each informed them of a professional standards investigation, but it was unclear at the time whether Schoenbrod and Long faced discipline.

By July, Schoenbrod placed on administrative leave

By July, Schoenbrod was placed on administrative leave pending the results of two additional professional standards investigation, said Michael Fowler, director of public safety.

Schoenbrod spoke at a morning briefing on April 7, after which he faced allegations of violating six department policies, including treating others with respect, avoiding conflicts of interest and favoritism and avoiding rumors and other conduct that diminishes morale.

A third set of allegations against Schoenbrod related to tampering with public safety records and altering digital recordings without authorization.

The administrative leave was paid, the memo states.

Officers speak out: 'Nothing worked' Shores officers speak out about why they used jail to potty-train son

At the time, the conclusion of the DCF investigation, as well as records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Volusia County and Daytona Beach Shores were confidential after Schoenbrod and Long had petitioned the court seeking to permanently seal the records.

Judge refuses to seal record in jail potty-training investigation

By mid-July, a Volusia Circuit Court judge had denied the Shores officers' petition to seal all records related to their jailing of the child.

Judge Mary Jolley said on July 17 that information relating to the matter that is, by law, non-public, such as names of children and home addresses of police officers, should remain confidential. But she said documents that are public records, including a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, should be made public with redactions.

What did the court records reveal?

The newly released documents showed that a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator found cause to charge two Daytona Beach Shores police officers with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony in connection with the jail incidents.

However, the State Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Schoenbrod and Long, pointing to a DCF determination that there was "no impending danger" to the boy and no need for departmental services or intervention.

The newly unsealed court records showed that the two Daytona Beach Shores police officers were found to have violated a city code of conduct policy − that officers must not engage in conduct that can destroy public respect for them and the department − for their actions.

The internal affairs investigation that concluded March 25 also cleared Schoenbrod and Long of another potential policy violation, that they had committed a felony "whether chargeable or not."

What led to Schoenbrod’s resignation?

The officer submitted his resignation Monday, following the conclusion of the second and third professional standards investigations on Sept. 29.

In one case, Schoenbrod had addressed a day shift briefing on April 7, when he called people who initially reported the potty-training jailings to the Department of Children and Families as "liars" and "disgusting human beings," according to an internal affairs report.

Schoenbrod was found to have committed two policy violations: failing to "treat superior officers, subordinates and associates with respect," and engaging in conduct "which adversely affects the morale or efficiency of the department."

The third professional standards case, related to a meeting Schoenbrod had with a detective following that briefing, probed whether Schoenbrod had violated laws and policies by altering a recording of that meeting. The investigative summary did not state whether any policy violations had been sustained.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Jail potty-training timeline: What we know