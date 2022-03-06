Timeline of the deadly Iowa tornadoes
A chronological look at the March 5 storm that spawned massive tornadoes, leaving six dead in Madison County and one dead in Lucas County.
Tornadoes in the Midwest left a lot of debris and damage in parts of Iowa.
At least seven people were killed in severe storms near central Iowa on Saturday — making it the deadliest storm to hit the state since a deadly twister shredded Parkersburg in 2008.Driving the news: Four adults and two children died in Madison County and several more adults sustained serious injuries, emergency management officials announced.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Another person died in the early evening storms in rural Lucas County, KCCI repo
A tornado that ripped through Winterset on Saturday killed six people, including two people under that age of 5. Another person was killed in Lucas County.
At least seven people, including two children under 5 years old, were killed when a tornado raced through central Iowa.
Tornadoes were caught from several angles as storms on Saturday took the lives of seven people, including two children.
