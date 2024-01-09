Timeline: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization

The Pentagon released more information Monday about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's hospitalization after facing questions for why President Biden, Congress, and the public were not aware of Austin's hospitalization for several days.

The White House and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, who took over some responsibilities on Jan. 2, did not know Austin had been hospitalized until Jan. 4, when Austin's chief of staff notified them, according to Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder.

Ryder said Monday that the delay was due in part to the fact that Austin's chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, was sick with the flu.

When pressed by reporters on why the chief of staff even if sick was unable to make notifications sooner, Ryder replied, "I'm offering you the facts as we have them, in terms of an explanation of how this happened and also the fact that we will review our procedures and look at how we can do better in the future."

File: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is seen as the remains of Hershel Woodrow Woody Williams, the last Medal of Honor recipient of World War II to pass away, lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 14, 2022. / Credit: Tom Williams

On Monday, Jan. 1, Austin was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Walter Reed Medical Center "but then remained in that location, in part, due to hospital space considerations and privacy," according to Ryder.

A week later, Austin is still in the hospital but no longer in the ICU and is "recovering well." The Pentagon does not have a specific date for his release as of Monday evening but will now provide daily updates on Austin's condition.

Here's a timeline of major events — and when information about them was disclosed:

Dec. 22, 2023: Austin undergoes an elective medical procedure while on leave. (Ryder discloses procedure on Jan. 5; Ryder discloses its date on Jan. 7)Dec. 23: Austin is discharged and goes home. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8)Jan. 1, 2024: President Biden holds a call on the situation in the Middle East with Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. (National security council spokesperson John Kirby briefing, Jan. 8).Jan. 1: Austin experiences "severe pain" and is transported to Walter Reed Military Medical Center, and is admitted to the intensive care unit. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8). Jan. 2: Some operational responsibilities are transferred to Hicks. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8)Jan. 2: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. C.Q. Brown notified Austin has been hospitalized. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8) Jan. 2: Pentagon press secretary, Austin's chief of staff, and Austin's senior military adviser learn Austin is in the hospital. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8.)Jan. 4: The U.S. conducts a strike in Baghdad at 12 p.m. local time, according to a defense official. Ryder said on Jan. 8 that Mr. Biden and Austin had approved the strike before Austin was hospitalized. Jan. 4: Defense Department chief of staff notifies deputy secretary of defense and the White House that Austin is in the hospital. (Ryder briefing, Jan. 8)Jan. 5: Senate Armed Services Committee informed of Austin's hospitalization. (a Senate Armed Services Committee aide told CBS News). Jan. 5: Pentagon releases first public statement that says Austin has been hospitalized since Jan. 1. Jan. 5: Austin resumes full duties from Walter Reed in the evening. (Ryder statement, Jan 7)Jan. 6: Austin releases a statement taking responsibility for delayed disclosure. Jan. 6: Mr. Biden and Austin speak; the president says he has full confidence in Austin. (U.S. official, Jan. 8).

The White House and Pentagon are reviewing their notification processes and procedures, Ryder and Kirby announced Monday. Ryder also personally apologized for not pushing for more information to be released to the public sooner.

"We're going back now and, and looking at the processes and procedures, as I mentioned, to include both White House and congressional notifications to ensure that we can improve those processes. You know, the bottom line is we know we can do better, and we will do better," Ryder said Monday.

Arden Farhi, Alan He, David Martin, Weijia Jiang, Kristen Brown, and Bo Erickson contributed to this report.

Missing door plug from Alaska Airlines flight found

Meet Taylor Tomlinson, late-night comedy's newest host

How artificial intelligence is revamping customer call centers