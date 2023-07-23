Timeline: The disappearance of Maya Millete

This article was originally published on Feb. 18, 2022.

Maya Millete, 39, went missing in January 2021. What was happening between her and her husband before she disappeared and what does spellcasting have to do with it?

January 7, 2021: Maya Millete last seen

Maya Millete / Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

Mother of three, Maya (May) Millete was 39 when she was last seen on surveillance video arriving at her home in Chula Vista, California.

January 8-9, 2021: Where's Maya?

Larry Millete / Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

Maya's husband of 21 years, Larry Millete, was the last person to see Maya. When asked about Maya, he told her family different stories about where she might have gone.

January 9, 2021: "Help Find Maya"

/ Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

After not hearing from Maya for two days, her sister Maricris Drouaillet reported her missing to the Chula Vista Police Department. Family and friends made flyers to spread awareness about her disappearance.

January 10, 2021: A worried family

Richard and Maricris Drouaillet / Credit: CBS News

Maya's older sister, Maricris and her husband Richard Drouaillet were hoping against hope that Maya was somehow OK, but they say they knew something terrible had really happened when Maya didn't show up for her daughter's birthday.

January 11, 2021: Extra help

Attorney Billy Little / Credit: CBS News

Attorney Billy Little, a former criminal defense investigator for the U.S. Navy, heard about Maya's disappearance and wanted to help. On January 11, 2021, Little went to the Millete home and looked for clues. He says Larry Millete seemed unconcerned about his wife and it looked like he was airing out the house.

January 13, 2021: Staying hopeful

Maya and Larry Millete / Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

"I love you honey, just come back home," said Larry Millete during a phone interview with local media. "I'm still very hopeful that will (with) all this media coverage, she'll turn up and say, 'Hey, I'm OK.'" On that same day friends, family, and neighbors searched for Maya at Mount San Miguel Park.

January 23, 2021: Search warrant issued

Two weeks after Maya's disappearance, the Chula Vista Police Department searched the Millete's Chula Vista, California, home. / Credit: CBS News

The Chula Vista Police Department issued a search warrant at Maya and Larry Millete's home. The goal was to obtain evidence that would lead to finding Maya. Investigators seized some of Larry's guns.

February 5, 2021: "Bring her home"

Maya's family makes a public plea for help find her. / Credit: Chula Vista Police Department/Facebook

The Chula Vista Police Department and Maya's family held a press conference pleading for help to find Maya. "Please bring her home." Maricris Drouailett cried. "If you have any information, please help us find my sister …"

February 2021: Dedicated search volunteers

The search parties were made up of dozens of friends, family members, colleagues of Maya's and also strangers. They began looking for her in vast desert areas east of Chula Vista, near the Arizona border. / Credit: Help Find Maya/Instagram

Since Maya's disappearance, a group called "Help Find Maya" has been out searching for her most weekends. The group has searched areas in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, Otay Lakes and Marron Valley Road.

March 2021: Spellcasting

Larry Millete's bloody altar / Credit: Billy Little

Billy Little says he found evidence that Larry Millete purchased spells online. According to Little, Larry first tried spells to get Maya to fall back in love with him. But as the couple's marital problems worsened, police say, Larry eventually wanted to harm her. He later asked a spellcaster, "Please punish May and incapacitate her enough so she can't leave the house. It's time to take the gloves off."

May 7, 2021: Firearms surrendered

Larry Millete was served with a gun violence restraining order and had to surrender firearms to authorities. / Credit: San Diego Superior Court

During the investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department, multiple search warrants were served at the Millete home. On May 7,2021, Larry Millete was served with a gun violence restraining order and had to surrender more firearms to authorities.

October 19, 2021: Larry Millete arrested

In October 2021, Larry Millete was arrested for his wife's murder. He pleaded not guilty / Credit: CBS News

Nine months after her disappearance, Larry Millete was arrested for the murder of his wife Maya. He has pleaded not guilty and continues to say she willingly left and abandoned the family.

October 30, 2021: #TeamMaya

Asked why she's helping in the search for someone she doesn't know, Keri Park tells CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti,

Many dedicated search volunteers like Keri Park have never met Maya. She and others drive for hours to get to the search locations and have spent days looking for Maya. "It's just hard. I mean, you just want closure for this family so much," Park told "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti. "And I just want to bring her home."

January 7, 2022: One year later

Maya Millete was last seen in January 7, 2021 in Chula Vista, California. / Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

After a year without Maya, the Help Find Maya community has created merchandise, held vigils, rallies, and raised more than $50,000 for search efforts. They put QR codes on flyers for people to scan for more information and to recruit volunteers.

Justice for Maya

Maya Millete's family and friends were adamant that she did not leave her children voluntarily. / Credit: Maricris Drouaillet

Anyone with information about Maya's disappearance is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5139.

