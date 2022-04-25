A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover Battle With Twitter

A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover Battle With Twitter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maxwell Adler, Dana Hull and Martine Paris
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    South African–born American entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the social media platform. Over the next week, Musk would accept an offer to join Twitter’s board of directors and, in a sudden reversal, reject that offer five days later, leaving the company’s management, employees, investors and interested observers guessing about his plans.

Will Musk continue buying Twitter shares at market prices, slowly building up his position until he—potentially with a sympathetic co-investor or another current shareholder — holds enough of the stock to control its destiny? Will Musk decide to buy shares from Twitter’s other investors? Will Musk ultimately decide to sell his shares and pocket his gains? As the news develops, here’s a look at what’s happened so far:

Jan. 31: Musk starts building his stake

Musk started quietly buying Twitter shares on Jan. 31. By March 14, Musk had accumulated an over 5% stake, the point after which he was supposed to disclose the activity to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and by extension, the public. Musk missed the deadline to inform the SEC by 10 days. Because Twitter’s share price rose the second his stake was revealed, he was able to accumulate more on the cheap by not disclosing — a misstep that would later trigger a shareholder lawsuit.

March 24: Musk starts critiquing Twitter, on Twitter

His stake still secret, Musk began tweeting criticisms of the company in late March.

“Worried about de facto bias in the Twitter algorithm having a major effect on public; Twitter algorithm should be open source,” Musk tweeted on March 24.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” Musk asked his Twitter followers in a poll posted on March 25.

“Is a new platform needed?” Musk asked in a tweet on March 26. “Am giving serious thought to this.”

Several users commenting on the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer’s tweet recommended he look into buying Twitter instead. Soon they would find out he was already acquiring shares.

April 4: Musk’s stake becomes public, and he’s invited to join Twitter’s board

Musk’s filing listed him as a passive investor, and yet, shortly after it became public, he started tweeting out business propositions for the social media company. Musk posted another poll on Twitter asking users to vote on whether they wanted the company to add an edit button that would allow people to change tweets after they’ve been published. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal urged users to “vote carefully” on the poll. “The consequences of this poll will be important.”

By the end of the day, Twitter invited Musk to join the board. Musk signaled that he would sign an agreement stipulating that he could not own more than 14.9% of the company’s stock.

April 5: Musk becomes an active investor

In the morning, several of Twitter’s board members took to the platform to congratulate Musk on his decision to join their ranks. Agrawal tweeted that the company and Musk had been chatting for weeks. Agrawal’s tweet led people to question why someone engaged in discussions to become a director would file as a passive investor.

Later that day, Musk refiled the disclosure of his stake to classify himself as an active investor, making the change only after indicating that he would accept a seat on the social media company’s board.

April 9: Musk rejects the board seat

The day that Musk was set to officially join Twitter’s board, Musk informed the company that he would be rejecting its offer. But, Twitter sat on the news for roughly 36 hours while waiting to see whether Musk would change his mind. Twitter’s investor relations website listed Musk as a board member throughout the weekend.

During that time, while the public still thought Musk was set to join Twitter’s board, Musk tweeted several veiled criticisms and suggestions for the company. Musk asked his followers, “Is Twitter dying?”

Musk suggested that everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue, a subscription version for power users, should get an authentication checkmark. He suggested Twitter should convert its San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter “since no one shows up anyway.” And he made some crass jokes, suggesting removal of the “w” in Twitter.

April 10: Twitter makes the news public

On Sunday, Agrawal sends out a note to employees, and later tweets it publicly. Neither Agrawal or Musk give a reason for the reversal.

April 11: Speculation abounds

Musk files an amended disclosure with the SEC. He can now purchase as many shares as he wants. Without a board seat, he no longer has to act in the best interest of Twitter shareholders. At Twitter, which doesn’t have a founder with majority control like other tech giants, employees are “ super stressed,” concerned that this is only the beginning of the whiplash.

April 14: Musk offers to buy the whole company

In an SEC filing and accompanying tweet, Musk said he would buy out stockholders in a cash deal valued at $43 billion and take Twitter private. The offer is $54.20 a share, a 54% premium over the price when he started building his stake in January. The number is also an apparent (and not-very-subtle) reference to Musk’s failed bid to take Tesla private in 2018 for $420 a share — and, of course, to a special number in pot culture. Morgan Stanley is brought in to advise on the bid, which Musk describes as his “best and final” one.

April 15: Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ to ward off Musk takeoverTo thwart Musk, Twitter launched a so-called poison pill, which is a rights plan that allows shareholders to purchase shares at a discount if any shareholder exceeds 15% ownership. This would effectively dilute the billionaire’s stake. The company said in a statement that the intention of the plan is to ensure that anyone taking control through open-market accumulation pay all shareholders an appropriate premium. Twitter has been fielding interest from other parties, including private equity firm Thoma Bravo, according to a person familiar. The company is being advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, a friend of Musk, acknowledged in a tweet that as a public company Twitter has always been for sale.

April 16: ‘Twitter’s board owns almost no shares’

In a flurry of tweets about the potential deal, Musk said, “With Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares,” so its economic interests are not aligned with shareholders. Dorsey replied, “It’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company.” Dorsey is scheduled to leave the board once his term expires at the next shareholder meeting on May 25.

Vanguard’s April 8 disclosure that it owns 82.4 million shares or 10.3% of the company fuels tweets that Musk is no longer the top Twitter shareholder.

April 19: Musk retains Morgan Stanley to consider leveraged buyout

The New York Post reports that Musk is willing to invest up to $15 billion of his own cash and borrow against his Twitter stake to push through a deal. April 21: Musk lines up $46.5 billion in funding

Musk explores a tender offer for Twitter, saying he’s secured $46.5 in funding. A filing with the SEC shows that he has $25.5 billion in debt financing from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions, including margin loans backed by his equity stake in Tesla and $21 billion in equity financing from himself. But whether the billionaire will sell part of his stake in one of his prized companies to acquire Twitter remains to be seen.

April 24: The board holds discussions with Musk

Talks between Twitter’s board and Musk took place Sunday and continued into the next day. The board began to take Musk’s offer more seriously once he presented details of his financing. An agreement to Musk’s original offer of $54.20 a share could be reached as soon as April 25.

(Updates with deal talks in the final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Five ways Twitter could change under Elon Musk

    The Tesla chief executive has offered to buy the social media platform outright for more than 40 billion dollars.

  • Billionaire Elon Musk Says He Is Currently Couch-Surfing

    He might be one of the world's richest men, but Elon Musk doesn't own a place to live, saying in a recent interview that he sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms.

  • Twitter, Elon Musk Deal Could Be Announced Monday

    The social-media company is in discussions to sell itself to Elon Musk, a dramatic turn of events just 11 days after the billionaire unveiled his $43 billion bid.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • The Dow Is Sliding, Twitter Is Jumping—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Expectations that the Federal Reserve will move aggressively to tighten monetary policy continue to pressure the stock market.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter are nearing a deal over his $43 billion takeover offer, reports say

    Deal talks kicked off Sunday, multiple outlets reported. They represent a significant thawing of Twitter's earlier position on Musk's bid.

  • Twitter May Be Nearing Sale To Elon Musk

    Twitter and Elon Musk are said to be close to clinching a sale of the social media giant to Elon Musk after the Tesla CEO came through with finanancing late last week. According to media reports, Intense meetings over the weekend could lead to a deal being announced as early as this week — even […]

  • Twitter reportedly close to finalizing deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid could be finalized this week.

  • Zacks Value Investor Highlights: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, KeyCorp, BHP Group and Freeport McMoran

    JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, KeyCorp, BHP Group and Freeport McMoran have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.

  • EV Roundup: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 Earnings Smasher, Toyota (TM) $383M Outlay & More

    While Tesla (TSLA) creates a buzz by posting the 5th consecutive earnings beat in Q1, Toyota (TM) revs up its electrification strides as it intends to spend $383 million at four U.S. sites.

  • Former Reddit CEO: Elon Musk shouldn't take over Twitter

    Twitter’s (TWTR) board may be giving Elon Musk’s takeover bid a second look, according to several reports. But don’t count former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong among those in favor of Musk’s bid. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Wong said Musk would be better served, focusing his energy on Tesla (TSLA) and Space X, in part because he isn’t uniquely qualified to run a social media platform.

  • Brazil Economy Chief Tests Positive for Covid After U.S. Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil Economy Minister Paulo Guedes tested positive for Covid-19 just days after returning from a trip to the U.S. where he attended International Monetary Fund meetings. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: M

  • Republicans cheer possible Twitter-Musk deal, hoping Trump will return

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives welcomed reports that Twitter Inc is poised to agree to a sale to Elon Musk and called on the Tesla Inc chief executive to return former President Donald Trump to Twitter. "Hey, @elonmusk it's a great week to free @realDonaldTrump," tweeted the House Republican Conference, which currently represents 209 lawmakers. But a watchdog group, Media Matters for America, warned against exactly what some Republicans cheered.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Elon Musk's bid for Twitter is 'the beginning of a wave,' expert says

    Here comes the activist billionaires that want to be like Elon Musk, opines one expert.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter bid could prompt wave of ‘copycat activists’: Lawyer

    Vinson & Elkins LLP Shareholder Activism practice Co-Head Lawrence Elbaum joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss reports that Elon Musk’s Twitter bid will be finalized this week, the impact such a deal would have on the shareholder activism space, and the outlook for Twitter.

  • Twitter: Elon Musk says he’s ‘moving on … from making fun of Bill Gates’

    Tesla billionaire initially posted that he was ‘moving on’, prompting speculation about status of possible Twitter takeover The exact meaning of the latest message was unclear, as it simply said: ‘Moving on … .’ Photograph: Ryan Lash/Ted/AFP/Getty Images The billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Sunday threw some uncertainty into his plans for a takeover of social media platform Twitter by posting a message that said he was “moving on”. Musk is famed for his enigmatic messages on Twitter, which

  • Crypto: Bitcoin under pressure, dogecoin up on Musk’s Twitter bid

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Twitter plans to accept Elon Musk’s $43 billion buyout offer appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a