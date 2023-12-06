Timeline of events in the case against Richard Allen in the Delphi murders

After five years of uncertainty, rumors and shifting narratives, an arrest was finally made in the slaying of Abigail "Abby" Williams and Liberty "Libby" German. Since then, the case has been characterized by legal chaos.

Here's a look at a few of the major points that have happened over the years since the brutal murders of two Delphi teens.

FEB. 13, 2017: Abby Williams and Libby German were last seen alive. Their bodies were found the following day.

FEB. 22, 2017: Audio clip released with unknown man saying what sounds like "down the hill."

JULY 17, 2017: Composite sketch of Delphi homicide suspect released.

APRIL 22, 2019: Indiana State Police release new sketch, video and audio. They later clarify that it's not the same man as in the previously released sketch.

JULY 29, 2021: Carroll County authorities say they won't release any more information about persons of interest in the murders.

DEC. 6, 2021: Police seek information about a fictitious online profile linked to the case. It's later revealed that the profile communicated with Libby.

OCT. 31, 2022: Richard Allen arrested, charged with the murders of the two teens.

NOV. 29, 2022: Probable cause affidavit released for Richard Allen's arrest warrant, revealing that an ejected shell found near the bodies was tied to a gun in his home.

JAN. 23, 2023: Court prohibits officials and family from disseminating information about the case to the public. Soon after, various media organizations, including IndyStar's parent company, challenge the order.

JUNE 29, 2023: 118 documents released in the case against Richard Allen.

SEPT. 18, 2023: Attorneys for Allen release memorandum including a theory that Odonists killed Abby and Libby, along with a motion to suppress a search warrant on Allen's property.

OCTOBER 2023: Pictures of sensitive crime scene evidence are leaked online. Police later learn a man tied to the evidence leak died by suicide.

OCT. 19, 2023: Special Judge Frances Gull announces that Allen's defense attorneys have withdrawn from the case.

OCT. 30, 2023: Allen, through his civil attorneys, asks Indiana Supreme Court to review Special Judge Frances Gull's decisions in the case and reinstate Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi as his defense lawyers.

Nov. 6, 2023: Allen's civil attorneys filed a second case in the Indiana Supreme Court asking for the original defense team's reinstatement and Gull's removal.

NOV. 22, 2023: State police arrest Mitchell Westerman in connection with evidence leaked in the murder case.

