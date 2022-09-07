Timeline of events: James Williams' death at his Canton home

Jan. 1, 2022

12:06 a.m.: A Canton police officer responds to a call about gunfire in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW. He fires fatal shots at James Williams, 46, who was shooting an AR-15 into the air from behind a partially fenced outdoor patio. Williams was celebrating the new year with his family inside the house, according to his wife, Marquetta.

12:25 a.m.: Williams is transported via ambulance to Aultman Hospital, where he is pronounced dead.

8:28 a.m.: Former Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo issues a press release, stating ".... the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him."

Angelo said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation would review the facts, and that all evidence has been turned over to the state. Angelo says the officer, who was unnamed at the time, had been placed on administrative leave per police policy.

Jan. 5, 2022

Canton police release body camera video from the officer who fatally shot Williams. The video shows Williams firing the weapon in the air and officer firing multiple shots through a wooden fence at Williams. The officer does not say anything to Williams before firing or issue any warning.

Nearly 60 people gather outside Williams' home for a vigil. "We're mourning another Black man," community activist Sierra Mason says.

Jan. 13, 2022

The Stark County NAACP asks Canton officials to revisit Police Department policies and training following the fatal shooting, saying more information needs to be shared with the public about Canton's adoption of "8 Can't Wait" policies and how they've been implemented. "Where's the oversight that we are following those policies?" NAACP President Hector McDaniel says.

Jan. 17, 2022

The Canton police officer who fatally shot Williams is back from leave and reassigned to the Detective Bureau.

Jan. 20, 2022

The Canton police officer is reassigned to the administrative duties/ property division.

Feb. 9, 2022

The Canton City Law Department, which had declined to release the officer's name publicly despite requests from The Canton Repository, releases public records including the initial police report that includes police officer's name who fired the deadly shots. The officer is identified as Robert Huber.

March 15, 2022

The Williams family files a civil rights, wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the city of Canton, Huber, and first responders. "I will fight today, tomorrow and every day until I have no breath left because it's my family today but may be yours tomorrow," widow Marquetta Williams says.

The family's lawsuit alleges Williams' wife witnessed the shooting as the glass door she was holding shattered. Her bleeding husband staggered back inside and died in front of their children, according to the lawsuit.

May 17, 2022

BCI completes review of deadly shooting and sends initial report to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone.

June 16, 2022

Prosecutor Kyle Stone meets with BCI investigators and goes over the report. All evidence and files are returned to the Prosecutor's Office for review and case presentation to a Stark County grand jury.

July 16, 2022

The Williams family and community leaders hold a vigil outside the Canton Police Department before marching over to the Stark County Courthouse. "I love my dad and I miss him," his 9-year-old daughter Ja'Lia says.

Aug. 28, 2022

Canton police say they will launch an internal use of force review after a Stark County grand jury decides whether or not to seek criminal charges against the officer. "To avoid any conflict with the outside criminal investigation, we are not given any information from the BCI report," Police Chief John Gabbard says. "So, our process begins after the prosecutor releases the case information."

Aug. 30, 2022

Canton City Mayor Thomas Bernabei releases statement to community urging safety, even while protesting, in advance of grand jury decision. "It is important that all citizens may freely exercise this right ― peacefully. Safety is paramount," the mayor says.

Sept. 7, 2022

Prosecutor Kyle Stone announces the grand jury opted not to indict officer Huber. "No further action will be taken by my office," he says.

