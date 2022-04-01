Timeline of events that led to the fatal police shooting in Lebanon

Here's a timeline of events leading up to the Lebanon shooting in which one officer was killed and two officers were seriously injured:

Travis Shaud, the alleged shooter, was killed during the incident. He has been arrested several times in the past. His last known address was 1624 Rita Lane, Lebanon.

Lt. William Lebo: Lebanon City officer killed in shooting, was one month away from retirement

2018: Police responded to a domestic-violence call in which they found Shaud's girlfriend on the roof of her residence, according to police records. The woman had injuries on her arm, was "distraught" and told police that Shaud had assaulted her, according to records.

2019: A criminal complaint was filed against Shaud for domestic-violence-related simple assault.

2020: Shaud was placed on probation for 23 months in January for domestic-violence-related simple assault, and in June 2020 he was sentenced to serve 9 days to 23 month in jail for simple assault.

July 2021: Shaud was served with a protection from abuse order filed by his girlfriend. That order listed both the woman and a minor child as the plaintiffs.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf speaks during a press conference at the Lebanon County and City Building on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Day of the shooting

March 31, 2022, 3:35 p.m.: Lebanon police officers were called to 1108 Forest Street in Lebanon City for a domestic disturbance and burglary, according to Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello. The Forest Street address belonged to a family member of Shaud.

March 31, 2022, 4:24 p.m.: Officers exchanged gunfire with Shaud, and Lt. William Lebo was killed. Lebo was a 40-year veteran of the department and was one month away from retirement. Two other officers were also seriously injured by gunfire: Officer Ryan Adams, 32, who has has seven years of service and is in stable condition, and Officer Derek Underkoffler, 32, who also has seven years of service.

April 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.: At a brief news conference, officials gave more details and provided the names of those involved in the incident. District Attorney Piers Hess Graf said Shaud had a long history of mental health issues. The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office is continuing to investigate the incident and asked anyone with information to share it with law enforcement officials.

