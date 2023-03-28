Timeline of events in search for missing Everman, Texas, child Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Police in North Texas are searching for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who hasn’t been seen since November.

Police in Everman, Texas, are searching for any leads to help them find 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who hasn’t been seen since November. Police said at a news conference on Sunday, March 26, that Noel’s mother left the country with her husband and other children.

Here’s a timeline of the investigation and the events that authorities said they have pieced together so far:

An investigation into Noel’s whereabouts started on March 20 when Texas Child Protective Services received an anonymous tip that Noel hadn’t been seen since November 2022.

Everman police conducted a welfare check and spoke with Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, Noel’s mother. She told them the 6-year-old was in Mexico with his father. At the time, police said, they did not have reason to believe she was lying. The mother avoided later attempts by investigators to contact her again, according to police.

Police have learned that on March 21, one day after the welfare check, Rodriguez-Singh obtained travel visas to fly to India, with a stop in Turkey.

On March 23, investigators spoke to Noel’s biological father, who told them he’d never had the opportunity to meet Noel because he was deported to Mexico before his son’s birth. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed his statement. Investigators tried to contact Noel’s mother again but could not reach her.

On March 23, Noel’s four older siblings, aged 7 to 11, were absent from school after Rodriguez-Singh contacted their school in Everman ISD to ask about unenrolling them. Noel was not enrolled in school, according to police. His mother had custody of all seven of her children, including Noel’s half-siblings, who are 5-month-old twins.

On March 23, Rodriguez-Singh left the U.S. with her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and all her children except Noel on a flight from DFW Airport to Istanbul, Turkey. Police said their travel itinerary indicated they had a connecting flight to somewhere in India, but authorities have not yet verified their final destination.

On the morning of March 25, police issued an Amber Alert for Noel with a description of his mother and her pickup truck. Police did not know yet that the mother and other family members had left the country.

On the night of March 25, police learned the family had left the country. Rodriguez-Singh’s truck was found at DFW Airport. The alert for Noel was changed to an Endangered Missing Person alert.