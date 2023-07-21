A timeline of fentanyl cases this month inside Orange County Jail

Channel 9 is uncovering new details about a dangerous problem in Orange County Jail.

A report says a correctional officer being exposed to fentanyl in the jail isn’t the only report of its kind. Other people inside the facility have been exposed as well.

Reports detail four instances of fentanyl in the past 10 days.

July 11

A corrections officer was making his rounds when he found an inmate lying on the ground unresponsive. The officer checked the inmate’s pulse, tapped the bottom of his foot and yelled his name. The inmate continued snoring.

The inmate was sent to the hospital. When the guards search his cell, they found two bags of fentanyl.

A few minutes later, the same corrections officer also found an inmate who had trouble standing. They put him in a chair after discovering he couldn’t walk by himself. He was given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

July 14

A guard said he had to use Narcan on himself when he had trouble breathing after responding to a drug incident. Two inmates were sent to the hospital, including one to the ICU.

July 16

A guard was following up on a tip from one inmate who said his cellmate had fentanyl in his sock.

He was sent to the hospital. When the guards strip-searched him, they didn’t find anything. It wasn’t until they threatened him with a Taser that they took 10 small bags of fentanyl out of his body before sending him to the hospital.

The medical examiner’s officer also said one person has died from a fentanyl overdose at the jail in the past two months.

