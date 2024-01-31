Timeline: How we got to Durham public schools busing and class disruptions

Many Durham public schools closed Wednesday as staff staged a “sickout” over unresolved salary issues.

Here’s a timeline of how we got here:

When did Durham public school staff begin getting paid more?

October 2023: Durham Public School staff members begin receiving higher paychecks. This came in response to a salary study the district commissioned that recommended making salaries more competitive for certain workers, including bus mechanics, groundskeepers, instructional assistants and cafeteria workers.

Though the raises were promised at the start of the school year, the state budget wasn’t passed in time. In higher paying districts like Durham, the state covers base pay for school employees and the county supplements their wages.

Pay stubs varied widely throughout the fall and winter as retroactive pay and bonuses were distributed.

When did DPS employees learn their pay would be impacted?

Friday, Jan. 12: DPS officials say some employees have been overpaid from October to December. The district’s chief financial officer, Paul LeSieur, is suspended with pay.

MLK Weekend (Jan. 13-15): DPS staff members learn their raises will be impacted. They will no longer get credit for any years of work done in the private sector, meaning employees won’t get the full raises they expected after the 2023 salary study.

Daniel Kemp, a teacher at Riverside High School, cheers on the speakers during a rally at Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

When did DPS employees start skipping work?

Wednesday, Jan. 17: DPS employees skip work, throwing the district into chaos and sending remaining employees and families scrambling to get students to school. Some parents have to wait in longer than usual drop-off and pick-up lines, and some students miss school altogether.

A district representative emails parents blaming the week’s understaffing on an “unfortunate error” in the payroll system.

Unrelated to the payroll issue, the district has a two-hour weather delay after extreme overnight temperatures. DPS asks parents to take their students to and from school because of bus delays.

Also unrelated, a Duke Energy power outage occurs in the afternoon, affecting some DPS schools.

Thursday, Jan. 18: Seven DPS schools close because of Wednesday’s Duke Energy outage. DPS asks parents to take their students (whose schools are open) to and from school because of bus delays.

Friday, Jan. 19: DPS Chief Operating Officer Julius Monk meets with staff to determine what’s on the horizon for the following week after significant disruptions, per a district spokesperson. DPS again asks parents to take their students to and from school.

When did DPS have the closed-door meeting?

Monday, Jan. 22: The Board of Education meets behind closed doors at 8 a.m. to “review the salary overpayment issue.” Experts tell The News & Observer that the board did not follow legal requirements for going into closed session.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga meets with transportation workers at 12 p.m. to try to smooth things over.

At 2:30 p.m., board chair Bettina Umstead said they were trying to find money so employees could keep the pay they received in 2023, as well as the higher pay rate for January 2024.

Did the DPS Board of Education withdraw raises?

Thursday, Jan. 25: DPS workers organize ahead of a Board of Education meeting, asking DPS to not take back their pay and reconsider withdrawing raises.

The board votes unanimously to move $4.5 million from a rainy day fund, ensuring employees can keep the money they were paid through January.

The board also votes unanimously to ensure when new salaries are finalized, all affected staff receive at least a 4% raise compared to last school year. That was a provision of the state budget.

Friday, Jan. 26: Chief financial officer LeSieur submits his resignation to superintendent Mubenga with his last day set for Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Greg Stivland, an occupational therapist ad Forest View Elementary and Jordan High School, cheers during a rally at Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Some Durham public schools were closed Wednesday as staff — furious about unresolved salary issues — called in sick to attend protests. Ethan Hyman/ehyman@newsobserver.com

How many Durham public schools closed for protests?

Wednesday, Jan. 31: At least 12 Durham public schools are closed because of the staff sickout. At two protests, DPS staff call for raises to be reinstated going forward.

Capping January, this is the last day of pay at the higher salaries. Umstead told DPS staff a future check will make up for any lingering discrepancies since January paychecks already went out.

Cierra Ojijo begins her term as interim CFO. She was formerly the senior executive director of financial services.

When will Durham public schools open again?

Thursday, Feb. 1: All Durham public schools are expected to be open.

Friday, Feb. 2: School board members said they will meet weekly to find a solution. The first of those meetings is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday in the Fuller Administration Building. Public comment will be allowed in person.

Durham schools closings: Answers to questions about classes, meals, schedules and more

Durham Public Schools could let 1,000-plus workers who got overpaid keep the money